Journey Fight Series XVI – Muay Thai World Title Fight Results and Replay

Results and Replay provided by Journey Fight Series.

Thank you to everyone who helped make Saturday’s event a success. Special thanks to our officials, volunteers, coaches, fighters and of course the fans! Maegan Hawkes got some great shots of the night, we will post them shortly.

BOUT 1

Cameron Gillies defeated Shawn Brunette by Unanimous Decision



BOUT 2

Austin Rodrigue defeated Justin Rocheleau by TKO 1min.28sec in round #2

BOUT 3

Jess Hopkins defeated Sara Farkas by Unanimous Decision

BOUT 4

Stephanie Schmale defeated Meaghan Cameron by Unanimous Decision

BOUT 5

Tim Lo defeated Katsharu Ebisawa by KO 1min 13sec in round #1

BOUT 6

Derek Jolivette defeated Mike Doherty by Unanimous Decision for the WKA Canadian Muay Thai Title

BOUT 7

Chris McMillan defeated Takahiro Okuyama by Unanimous Decision for the WKA World Muay Thai Title, the bout was also awarded ‘Fight of the Night’.

The fights can be replayed at the link below, just note they can not be viewed on mobile devices: