Jonathon Thomson Interview

Nick: What does it mean (for you) to be a fighter?

Jonathon: Being a fighter is more than just being a fighter. Its improving everyday not just as a fighter but as a person. Bettering myself to become a follower of the sport and keeping in touch with my inner self.

Nick: At what age did you begin your training in martial arts?

Jonathon: I started wrestling at the age of 6. I didn’t get into mma till I was 19, 20 years old. I knew what IFL was when it was on Iowa Public tv and always thought it was cool but I didn’t see my first UFC event till season 10 of The ultimate fighter,my first ppv was UFC 107 BJ Penn vs Sanchez.

Nick: What disciplines do you train and what belts do you have in them?

Jonathon: I train in all areas of MMA i’m just a white belt in Jits and growing in all areas. Rome to improve.

Nick: How long have you been Skunk River Grappling Dojo?

Jonathon: Ive been at the Dojo for about 4 years but i’ll travel and train everywhere. I’m a student of the sport and want to learn from everyone. I know everyones style won’t work for me but I can take parts and use to better my skills.

Nick: With your fighting style do you prefer to keep the fight standing or take it to the ground?

Jonathon: When I started training I was just a wrestler and wanted all my fights on the ground. Now it doesn’t matter i’m ok with the ground or standing. If I feel that the stand up isnt working ill go to the ground.

Nick: What would you say your biggest strengths are?

Jonathon: I’d have to say my will to work hard and never giving up. My head is my biggest strength but it can also be my downfall. I just have to stay positive and level headed

Nick: What’s your favorite strike to use in any fight?

Jonathon: Setting up leg or body kicks just beating up the body.

Nick: You held 6 ameateur titles. Once you obtained that sixth one did that push you to make the decision to go pro?

Jonathon: I actually wanted to go pro sooner but I couldn’t get anyone to turn me pro, and the team I was with kept telling me I wasn’t able to go pro they held me back, so I kept going after the big names and collecting titles till I got my shot.

Nick: People talk about the next generation of fighters all the time. Do you feel that you represent the next generation of fighter in some ways? Do you feel any pressure to represent that next generation?

Jonathon: I feel I do rep the next generation fighters. Are styles are all different and the way we go about the fight game is different. I don’t feel any pressure to represent that next generation. I just show up and do what I need to do to get the win.

Nick: With cutting weight and fighter safety always being a priority. How much weight do you usually have to cut before a fight? Do you feel the weight cut has a major impact on your strength before a fight?

Jonathon: For a 170 fight it’s not bad for me i’m only 10 to 15 pounds over the weight so it’s not bad at all. I do go down and fight at 155 and that’s always hard to make I know I can make changes in the way I go about it. At 155 it’s way different it does have an impact the air feels different my strength and movement.

Nick: You have the nickname The Dream, who gave you that name? Why?

Jonathon: My cousin Troy gave me the name The Dream. When I got started he asked me what I wanted to come of fighting and I said it’d be a dream come true to make it to the UFC so he said that’s it your fight name is The Dream and it’s stuck.

Nick: With the USADA tightening up on fighters with pre fight testing and several suspension being handed out, how do you feel about fighters getting banned for non controlled substances?

Jonathon: To be 100% honest I feel fighters should be able to take whatever they want. You lock two grown men in a cage and they fight till the time is up or someone get ko’d or choked out. Modern day gladiators but we have rules that we have to follow.

Nick: You understand that marketing is important in this sport. Do you plan on one day having your own brand?

Jonathon: I’d love to have my own brand I’ve put lot of thought into it but just haven’t got to that point yet.

Nick: Since you have made this journey what advice can you give to new fighters wanting to make this a career?

Jonathon: To a young fighter make sure you’re ready to be a fighter it’s much more than just saying your a fighter you have to put your heart mind and soul into it and if you’re not 100% dedicated don’t even try cause you’ll just get yourself hurt. The biggest thing is to surround yourself with good people ones that’ll push you to be great.

Nick: You will be facing a tough opponent in 5-2 Jeremiah Deever. How much does winning this fight mean to you and your career?

Jonathon: It means a lot to get the win it’ll open more doors for me with bigger fights. The title is just a bonus the real prize is winning and winning is everything in this sport. I know they say you either win or learn and I do learn but that win is everything. Deveer has been on the radar since ammy ranks i’ve heard about him many times and i’ve felt it’ll be a good fight between him and I.

Nick: Since it is your weight class, what do you think about the Tyron Woodley and Wonderboy fight?

Jonathon: Two really good fights i’m not really sure what to say about them. They could fight 10 times and have the same outcome. If wonderboy would stop fighting for points and actually fight to finish woodley it’d be a different fight.

Nick: Do you have any plans to try and got to Bellator, UFC, or WSOF?

Jonathon: I absolutely would love to make it to a bigger org. but I don’t want to be one of these guys that has 2 or 3 fights not really doing much. I know a few guys that have “made it” but they haven’t made anything. They can be happy with that but that’s not good enough for me I want a career and make a name for myself, and i’m not going to pad my record to get there i’m going to work hard and earn my spot. I have all the skills and the heart to do it and I expect it from myself. I expect to be great!

Nick: Do you have any predictions for how you see this fight playing out?

Jonathon: Deever is a good fighter. All I see is me winning it may not be in the 1st or 2nd round but it’s not going all 5 rounds.

Who is your favorite MMA fighter past or present?

Jonathon: I wouldn’t say I have a fav fighter because there is so many fighters with so many difference styles that I enjoy watching fights and picking up different things.

Nick: If you could have one dream fight with anyone, who would it be? Why?

Jonathon: Anyone in the top 5 at 155 or 170 cause fighting someone within the top 5 i’m making a name making moves and that’s what I want to be a world champion.

