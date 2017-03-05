Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 1 Results

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 1 Results

Team Madhouse will have Joshua Shackleford and Steven Gagnon covering the show.

Rob Baty vs. Caleb Ragsdale – Ragsdale defeats Baty by RNC in 1:43 of the 1st rd

Branon Phillips vs. Isacc Morris – Morris defeats Phillips by RNC in 2:57 2nd rd

Tim Johnson vs. Justin Swanson – Swanson defeats Johnson by TKO in 1:30 1st rd

Mike Johnson vs. Dustin Simpson – Johnson defeats Simpson by spit decision

Aaron Kim vs. Ryan Driskill – Driskill defeats Kim by armbar in 1:54 1st rd

Lavelle Miller vs. Chase Mcmollen – Mcmollen defeats Miller by KO in 50 secs 2st rd

Paul Gibson vs. Nick Phillips – Phillips defeats Gibson by TKO in 1:00 1st rd

Tommy Scrivener vs. Kyle Tetley – Tetly defeats Scrivener by TKO in 1:31 1st rd

Kyle Lee vs. Najee Blackwell – Lee defeats Najee Blackwell by unanimous decision

Bradley Johnson vs. Jason herring- Herring defeats Johnson by TKO in 53 secs of 1st rd

Donald Perrigo vs. Isiah Adams- Perrigo defeats Adams by TKO in 2:54 of 1st rd

Jimmy Dean vs. Michael Frey- Frey defeated Dean by KO 0:16