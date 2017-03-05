Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 1 Results

By on
16105724_1214732395230366_9171158833340923409_n

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 1 Results

16105724_1214732395230366_9171158833340923409_nJohnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 1 Results

Team Madhouse will have Joshua Shackleford and Steven Gagnon covering the show.

Rob Baty vs. Caleb Ragsdale – Ragsdale defeats Baty by RNC in 1:43 of the 1st rd

Branon Phillips vs. Isacc Morris – Morris defeats Phillips by RNC in 2:57 2nd rd

Tim Johnson vs. Justin Swanson – Swanson defeats Johnson by TKO in 1:30 1st rd

Mike Johnson vs. Dustin Simpson – Johnson defeats Simpson by spit decision

Aaron Kim vs. Ryan Driskill – Driskill defeats Kim by armbar in 1:54 1st rd

Lavelle Miller vs. Chase Mcmollen – Mcmollen defeats Miller by KO in 50 secs 2st rd

Paul Gibson vs. Nick Phillips – Phillips defeats Gibson by TKO in 1:00 1st rd

Tommy Scrivener vs. Kyle Tetley – Tetly defeats Scrivener by TKO in 1:31 1st rd

Kyle Lee vs. Najee Blackwell – Lee defeats Najee Blackwell by unanimous decision

Bradley Johnson vs. Jason herring- Herring defeats Johnson by TKO in 53 secs of 1st rd

Donald Perrigo vs. Isiah Adams- Perrigo defeats Adams by TKO in 2:54 of 1st rd

Jimmy Dean vs. Michael Frey- Frey defeated Dean by KO  0:16

 

MMA Gear

2 Comments

  1. I lost by KO with :50 seconds left in the SECOND round. Not the first

    March 5, 2017 Lavelle Miller

  2. ok that was on us. I miss read what our team wrote. Fixed. Hope you are back in the cage soon. #SupportLocalMMA

    March 5, 2017 stptattoo

Leave a comment