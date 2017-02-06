Jason Witt (7-3) is set to face off with Justin Patterson (8-1) at Bellator 174





Jason Witt (7-3) is set to face off with Justin Patterson (8-1) at Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd on March 3 at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Jason ‘The Vanilla Gorilla” Witt has won 4 out of his last 5 fights and is looking to test himself once again as he faces off with Justin Patterson, who is on a 2 fight win streak inside the Bellator cage. Jason Witt is constantly improving and evolving his game by working with the best coaches and training partners at Glory MMA & Fitness, KCBJJ, and American Top Team HD. Keep Jason Witt on your radar cause he really could be a threat in the Bellator welterweight division.

Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at the WinStar World Casino & Resort Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

Updated Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd Main Card:

Women’s Featherweight World Title Bout: Marloes Coenen (23-7) vs. Julia Budd (9-2)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (19-2) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (25-14)

Middleweight Feature Fight: Chris Honeycutt (9-1, 1 NC) vs. Kendall Grove (23-16, 1 NC)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Cody Pfister (12-6) vs. Jonathan Gary (12-7)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jason Witt (7-3) vs. Justin Patterson (8-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Emmanuel Rivera (5-0) vs. Treston Thomison (10-4)