Japanese Legend Yuki Kondo to fight at EuroFC 02

Worlds collide when Czech MMA pioneer Petr Knize (23-1) meets Japanese legend Yuki Kondo (59-32-9) in the co-main event of EuroFC 02 on February 11th in Prague, Czech Republic.

Kondo is a true Japanese MMA legend. His fight CV boasts wins over the likes of Frank Shamrock, Guy Mezger, Semmy Schilt, Pete Williams, ‘Minowaman’, and Masakatsu Funaki. On his travels he fought against Tito Ortiz for the UFC light heavyweight title and competed against Wanderlei Silva and Dan Henderson in Pride.

This will be a monumental fight for the 41-year-old as it will be his 101st professional MMA contest and it will also be his very first fight in Europe, making it a unique opportunity for MMA fans in the part of the world to see a true old-school legend.

In recent years Kondo has still been competing regularly in Japan in the iconic Pancrase promotion, an organization he debuted in back in 1996. Between 2014 and 2016 he posted a 4-4 record registering first round stoppage wins over Kenji Kawaguchi, Eiji Ishikawa and the previously undefeated Toshikazu Suzuki during that time.

Throughout his career Kondo was known for his toughness and durability. To this day he still maintains this. In 100 professional fights he has only been stopped on 13 occasions, only four of which have come in the past 10 years and 34 fights.

Now he meets another veteran of the sport in Petr ‘Monster’ Kinze (23-1), who was confirmed for the card last week. The 39-year-old Czech fighter also began his professional MMA career in the nineties and his only defeat has come against UFC veteran Karlos Vemola. This will arguably be the biggest fight in Knize’s long and storied career as he now has an opportunity to compete in the co-main event in Prague’s O2 Arena and against another legend in Yuki Kondo.

Knize spoke of his admiration for Kondo and is looking forward to a tough three round war.

“Yuki Kondo is a very complex and skilled fighter,” said Knize. “His balance is incredible as is his record of the names of fighters who he has fought against. I have great respect for him. I’m working hard and I expect to fight three rounds.”