|Buy January Rumble Tickets for the Fight Fan in Your Family
RIGHT NOW you can visit Cascade Tickets online and purchase Rumble @ The Roseland 90 tickets for a killer Christmas gift. General admission starts at $29. If you’re near Bridge City Fight Shop you can pick them up without a processing fee.
On Saturday, January 28th the FCFF has something special planned ——-> our 15 year anniversary show! Plus, Submission Underground III fighters will weigh-in on FIGHT NIGHT in the FCFF’s Slammer during Rumble @ The Roseland 90.