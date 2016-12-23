FIGHT TALK: eNews from the FCFF Quick Links • Cascade Tickets Link

On Saturday, January 28th the FCFF has something special planned ——-> our 15 year anniversary show! Plus, Submission Underground III fighters will weigh-in on FIGHT NIGHT in the FCFF's Slammer during Rumble @ The Roseland 90.

The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt. The Full Contact Fighting Federation

