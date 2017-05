V3Fights at Minglewood Hall has a main event for June 17th! Memphis MMA Fight Team will be represented by Jaleel Willis (7-0) as he faces Westside MMA Arkansas product Nolan Ryan Ty Norwood (9-3) for the first ever welterweight title!

Keep following MMAMadhouse.com and V3Fights on Facebook, as we will announce the co-main event tomorrow. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am at www.V3fights.com!!