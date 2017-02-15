Ivan Lopez faces Marcel Adur in Curitiba

Brave Combat Federation announced Mexico’s Ivan “Niño Demoledor” Lopez to face the Brazilian prospect Marcel Adur in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil set on March 18th at Curitiba. Marcel who is a former WSOF prospect and has a 11-4-0 record. Training under the supervision of the MMA legend Cristiano Marcelo at CM System gym, in Curitiba, Adur is the hometown’s favorite.

Mexico’s Ivan “Niño Demoledor” Lopez will face a tough bout against the former WSOF fighter who is regarded as a rising prospect from Brazil. Ivan Lopez is training with former UFC talent Masio “El Lobo” Fullen in his preparation for the bout in Curitiba. Ivan Lopez has a professional record of 14 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw and is unbeaten in his last four fights.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil is set to take place on March 18th, in Curitiba. The rivals Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves are set to settle their differences at the explosive main event of the evening.