IT’S NAD’S NIGHT IN LIVERPOOL AS NARIMANI DEFEATS PIMBLETT TO CAPTURE CAGE WARRIORS GOLD

Bristol featherweight enters enemy territory and claims unanimous decision to capture Cage Warriors 145lb title at Cage Warriors 82 in Liverpool

Bristol’s Nad Narimani silenced a raucous Liverpool crowd on Derby Day to walk away the Cage Warriors featherweight world champion after a composed performance against defending champ Paddy Pimblett in Liverpool.

Despite fighting in Pimblett’s back yard at the Echo Arena, Narimani turned in a nerveless performance as he set the early pace and lasted the course to claim a unanimous decision victory (48-47, 49-46, 50-45) after five gruelling rounds.

While it wasn’t a great night for Liverpool’s headline star, another proud Scouser, Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick, had the local fans on their feet with an impressive finish, dropping Tommy Quinn early before locking up a tight standing guillotine to claim the 58-second submission win in their middleweight bout.

It was a huge night, too, for fellow Liverpudlian ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann, who battled all the way to the scorecards with the experienced American Lacey Schuckman in the opening main card bout of the night.

McCann conceded some significant MMA experience to Lacey Schuckman, but looked every bit the American’s equal in a hugely competitive bout as the proud Evertonian rallied in a breathless final frame to capture the unanimous decision victory, with scores of 29-28 on all three scorecards.

The co-main event saw the battle between prospect and veteran go the younger man’s way as Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood claimed a career-defining TKO win over Vaughan Lee.

And rounding off the main card, Sweden’s Frantz Slioa claimed an impressive submission victory after a back-and-forth grappling exchange saw him survive a deep triangle choke and two triangle armbars before eventually finishing Dean Trueman with a rear-naked choke/face crank.

CAGE WARRIORS 82: MAIN CARD RESULTS

Nad Narimani def Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

Nathaniel Wood def Vaughan Lee via TKO (punches), R2

Lee Chadwick def Tommy Quinn via submission (standing guillotine), R1

Frantz Slioa def Dean Trueman via submission (rear-naked choke), R1

Molly McCann def Lacey Schuckman via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)