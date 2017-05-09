IT’S FIGHT WEEK! Get to Carnival City this Saturday.

The action filled fight card is headlined by the welterweight championship bout between South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis and Brazil’s Jose Da Rocha, sees four more top South Africans take on some of the world’s best and features a host of other exciting bouts, don’t miss it!

Keep an eye out for the EFC Engaged series which has returned. Episode 1 & 2 can be seen here:

Ep1 https://youtu.be/TlVN_cZmbR4

Ep2 https://youtu.be/qssqZ9JfTHs

New episodes to be released daily in the build-up to Saturday night’s fights.

MAIN CARD LINE-UP

Du Plessis (RSA) versus Da Rocha (BRAZIL)

De Lange (RSA) versus Cummins (ENGLAND)

Groenewald (RSA) versus Rouch (FRANCE)

Thomas (WALES) versus Botha (RSA)

Ilunga (DRC) versus Nienaber (RSA)

PRELIM CARD LINE-UP

N. Du Plessis (RSA) versus Mukulu (DRC)

Misholas (DRC) versus Mndebela (RSA)

Kanyeba (DRC) versus Simbowe (ZAMBIA)

Seabi (RSA) versus Kabanda (DRC)

Khusu (RSA) versus Mongambi (DRC)

Yamdjie (CAMEROON) versus Mikixi (DRC)

Simoes (ANGOLA) versus Kanyinda (DRC)

EFC 59: Du Plessis vs Da Rocha, brought to you by BetXchange.com, takes place on Saturday 13 May 2017 at Carnival City, Johannesburg. Tickets are on sale at www.computicket.com, and the 5 main card bouts will be broadcast live on kwesesports.com (Sub-Saharan Africa), Kwesé Free Sports (Kenya & Rwanda) and live in South Africa on SABC 3 starting at 21:00(CAT). Full broadcast details available on www.efcworldwide.com.