IRISH MMA COMMUNITY GETS BEHIND CAGE WARRIORS’ DUBLIN RETURN

The fight card for Cage Warriors’ much-anticipated return to Dublin on Saturday March 4 – headlining Karl Moore’s challenge to be the first Irish CW Champion since the promotion’s return to leadership of the European MMA scene – is emerging with the addition of a number of fighters from Dublin’s two most renowned gyms.

Cage Warriors matchmaker Ian Dean said it was great to be able to showcase up and coming talent from Dublin’s two powerhouse gyms.

”The card is really shaping up nicely,” he said.

“Andy Ryan’s team’s commitment and now SBG supporting our return home to Dublin is much appreciated.”

Cage Warriors will feature a pair of prospects from Dublin’s acclaimed gym, Team Ryano. Two Andy Ryan-trained prospects will make their professional debuts on the card, with Eric Nolan facing Team Torres debutant Marcin Zembala in a 150lb catchweight contest, and Hughie O’Rourke, who’ll face Cork’s Arann Maguire at 135lbs.

Andy Ryan said “Team Ryano fighters are back! Cage Warriors opened the doors for our fighters and we are pumped they are back in Dublin where they belong”

In addition Straight Blast Gym, the world famous home of two-weight Cage Warriors and UFC world champion Conor McGregor, will be represented at the event, with both Peter Queally and Ion Pascu expected to take their place on the card at the 3Arena. SBG’s 3-1 bantamweight prospect Blaine O’Driscoll is confirmed on the card to fight Cork’s Darren O’Gorman (4-1).

SBG head coach John Kavanagh has coached a host of his fighters to Cage Warriors championship gold over the years, and says he has high hopes for his latest crop of talent coming through. “For a long while SBG was synonymous with Cage Warriors champions,” he said. “On March 4 we start the road back to our titles!”

In addition to a stacked card of fights at the 3Arena, CW81 ticket holders will also have access to a special Meet and Greet session with some of the Cage Warriors stars of the past who have gone on to fight with distinction in the UFC.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ie, priced at €98, €38 and €24.

The event will be televised live on eirSPORT in Ireland, BT Sport in UK and Ireland and streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass.