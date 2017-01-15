Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs Tweet results

Seven great bouts from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri including a featherweight matchup between Megan Anderson (7-2) and Charmaine Tweet (9-5) in the main event of Invicta FC 21. Check out the results below.

Christine Ferea def. Rachael Ostovich by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 3, 1:29

Amy Montenegro def. Celine Haga by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Andrea KGB Lee defeats Jenny Liou by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:14

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Leah Letson def. Elizabeth Phillips by knockout (head kick and punches). Round 1, 1:18