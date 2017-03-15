Interview: Pawan Maan Singh: Prepared to Unleash my Best in the Cage

Pawan Maan Singh will be representing India in his first International MMA bout at the Brave 3: Battle in Brazil. Pawan’s journey from regional MMA circuit to Brave Combat Federation was one of grit and struggle. Born in a small village in Haryana, Pawan was actively involved in Boxing. With Brave 3, Pawan will become the first Indian athlete to represent the nation in an MMA event in Brazil.

Pawan is the only Indian athlete to claim championship titles in two different weight classes. The former Super Fight League welterweight and lightweight champion has been actively involved in professional boxing while being active in MMA. The Delhi based fighter who is a father of two is confident that he will go toe-toe against his opponent, James Pou, from the United States of America.

With 2 days to go for the event, what are your thoughts?

I am glad to fight at Brave Combat Federation. As an Indian athlete, I find it as an opportunity of a lifetime. I am focused and prepared to unleash my best in the cage. What really touched me are the overwhelming responses and messages that I had received from India.

You qualified selection trials in the final phase, overcoming a seemingly impossible selection process. What inspired you to strive so hard to get selected?

I had no choice but to get qualified. This is my dream and the only way to make things better for my family. I have two children to take care off. Only thing I know to do best is to fight. That is what I am – a fighter. Missing the selection was not an option for me at all.

What do you think about your opponent?

I do not think about the opponent. I have my game plan and strategy. The moment my right connects Pou will be where his game plan goes wrong.

What do you think about the future of MMA in India?

India has a bright future in not just MMA but all combat sports. Champions are rising in each sport. Media and people are paying attention. Also films that have strong message to support athletes are creating awareness like never before. In the end everything lies in the hands of Indians. It is my nation that gave me everything and will fight the best to make India proud.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will be the first international installment of the Bahrain-based promotion, taking place on March 18th, in the city of Curitiba, Brazil.