International Contenders aim for gold in Teesside!!!!

Contender Promotions May 6th event is in full swing with the official fight card announced.

Check out the Main Card fighters that will be displaying their talents for you Live in Middlesbrough when they will face each other in the ultimate test.

Here for your entertainment are some of the UK’s hottest upcoming K-1 kickboxing talent

First off we have an 80kg Semi-pro bout. Justin Burlinson vs Malik Kysho, both guys are fast and precise fighters with exceptional skill. This bout is itself worth of main event status and as such the crowd are in for a great fight.

Next up we have a 94kg Semi-Pro title bout. George Patterson vs Ian Ashbourne who will fight it out for the recently vacated Semi-pro Contender Promotions title. These guys have 2 very similar styles and the crowd are in for a very eye catching fight when these 2 meet in the ring.

Michael Parkin is scheduled to meet Kajetan Szoma where they will battle it out for the Super Heavyweight WKA Northen Pro K1 title. These guys are monster hitters and this fight has knockout written all over it.

Luke Westwood vs Rydel Vogelenzang will be the fight on everyone’s lips as they go toe to toe in pursuit of the 63kg WKA International Semi-pro title.

Andy Liddell will once again meet Etoes Pattiasina of Holland as Liddell defends his 64kg Contender Promotions international title, the same that he beat Pattiasina in claiming in 2016.

The Dutch are here for revenge, this will be a war.

The Main event sees 2 of the UK’s hottest and most in demand fighters meet face to face in this 86kg bout. Thomas Daniel currently ranked #4 in 85kg and #2 90kg categories, the Middlesbrough legend will take on the infamous George Davies ranked #5 in 85kg and 90kg categories.

Both guys are ferocious and with the power they possess this will be an absolute roof raiser and a main event that cannot be missed.

Tickets available now….

VIP table seats 10 £500

Standard £25 advanced price or £30 from 1st May

Limited availability, dont miss out….

The Hub, Teesside University, Middlesbrough, TS1 3EZ

Get your tickets today !!!!!