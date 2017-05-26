Indian rivals and Brave fighters Mangat and Farhad clash on social media

Gurdarshan Mangat and Mohammed Farhad were two of the finest performers when Brave touched down in Mumbai, India for their first ever event there, at Brave 5: Go For Glory, last April. Saint Lion settled a rivalry with Abdul “The Cutman” Muneer, beating the experienced fighter by unanimous decision at the co-main event. Earlier that night, Farhad needed only 40 seconds to TKO Irfan Khan, earning fastest knockout in Brave Combat Federation’s history.

The historic victory improved Farhad’s overall record to nine wins with two defeats, while Mangat moved to 10-1.

Now the two Indian Bantamweights look to be on a collision course and are using social media to engage in trash talk hoping Brave officials match them up next.

The beef appears to stem from the fact that Mangat beat a personal friend of Farhad in Muneer. Mohammed commented on a sparring video by “Saint Lion”, claiming his rival didn’t even knew how to throw a punch. Things then got interesting when Mangat responded, mocking Farhad’s English and the two went back and forth over Twitter, with Mohammed saying that Gurdarshan had learned boxing on Youtube and the rival claiming Farhad needed a teacher before using the social media platform and that his tweets were harder to decypher than the Da Vinci code.

Mangat and Farhad have two wins and no losses each inside the Brave cage and, if the meeting does take place, the bout could very well have serious title implications. Both men want to make sure they are in the conversation when the promotion decides to crown its first ever Bantamweight champion.

