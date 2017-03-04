Indian MMA Fighter to Compete at Brave Combat Federation in Abu Dhabi

Brave Combat Federation has announced that Atif Mohammad from India will be competing at Brave 4: Unstoppable which will be held in Abu Dhabi on 31st March, 2017. Atif Mohammad is the first Indian fighter to win a bout at Brave Combat Federation. He is also the first Indian athlete to be a part of the KHK MMA Fight Team. Atif had started his MMA career with a local promotion based in India in 2013, but as he embarked to pursue quality training, he focused on Amateur MMA until he returned to compete in pro-division at the opening bout of Brave: The Beginning.

Atif will be facing Jomar-Pa-ac from Philippines who is experienced with a professional record of 4 wins and a single loss. Jomar is currently training in Lakay Central Gym in Baguio City, Philippines. Lakay Central Gym is one of the elite gyms in the nation. He is having a 3 fight winning streak and poses a tough threat to Atif.



Atif Mohammad had been redefined his career after the initial bouts in India. He had been mentored and trained by Mohammed Shahid, Ex-Bellator Fighter – Alex Soto and UFC Hall of Famer – Pete Williams. After his first appearance in Brave Combat Federation, Atif had embarked on training in multiple gyms around the world, more notably in Patong Stadium Gym, Thailand and 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, San Diego. Brave 4: Unstoppable, will take place on March 31st, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event will be headlined by the inaugural featherweight title fight between the ex-UFC Masio Fullen and Middle Eastern prospect Elias Boudegzdame. Atif Mohammad had been redefined his career after the initial bouts in India. He had been mentored and trained by Mohammed Shahid, Ex-Bellator Fighter – Alex Soto and UFC Hall of Famer – Pete Williams. After his first appearance in Brave Combat Federation, Atif had embarked on training in multiple gyms around the world, more notably in Patong Stadium Gym, Thailand and 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, San Diego. Brave 4: Unstoppable, will take place on March 31st, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event will be headlined by the inaugural featherweight title fight between the ex-UFC Masio Fullen and Middle Eastern prospect Elias Boudegzdame.