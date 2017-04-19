India will host athletes from 11 nations during the fifth edition of Brave Combat Federation

India will host athletes from 11 nations at the fifth edition of the Brave Combat Federation. This will be for the first time a global MMA promotion is declaring a line-up from 5 continents and 11 nations in India. The Indian media is also embracing the resultant MMA fever with Indian film industry and fitness industry coming forward with MMA related themes.

Brave Combat Federation found and funded by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, the First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Bahrain has announced a series of events in India and to work closely with the government of India to promote the sport.

The confirmed athletes as released by the Brave Combat Federation include

Carl Booth – The United Kingdom

Tahar Hadbi – Algeria

Gary Mangat – Canada

Abdul Muneer – India

Jeremy Pacatiw – Philippines

Mohd Farhad Rafiq – India

Alejandro Martinez – Mexico

Paulo Bananada – Brazil

Ahmed Faress – Egypt

Bharat Khandare – India

Hamza AlKooheji – Bahrain

Chaitanya Gavali – India

Rolando Dy – Philippines

Nelson Paes – India

Hardeep Rai – The United Kingdom



Arnan Chaiyasan – Thailand



Alex da Silva – Brazil



Jakub Kowalewicz – Poland



Mumbai will host the first ever Brave Combat Federation fight night on 23rd April at Dome NSCI. Brave Combat Federation’s sixth installment is set to take place on April 29th, in Almaty City, Kazakhstan. The first ever event for the Bahrain-based promotion in Central Asia will be headlined by the lightweight showdown between Russia’s Eldar Eldarov and Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes.