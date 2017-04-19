India will host athletes from 11 nations during the fifth edition of Brave Combat Federation
India will host athletes from 11 nations during the fifth edition of Brave Combat Federation
India will host athletes from 11 nations at the fifth edition of the Brave Combat Federation. This will be for the first time a global MMA promotion is declaring a line-up from 5 continents and 11 nations in India. The Indian media is also embracing the resultant MMA fever with Indian film industry and fitness industry coming forward with MMA related themes.
Brave Combat Federation found and funded by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, the First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Bahrain has announced a series of events in India and to work closely with the government of India to promote the sport.
The confirmed athletes as released by the Brave Combat Federation include
Carl Booth – The United Kingdom
Tahar Hadbi – Algeria
Gary Mangat – Canada
Abdul Muneer – India
Jeremy Pacatiw – Philippines
Mohd Farhad Rafiq – India
Alejandro Martinez – Mexico
Paulo Bananada – Brazil
Ahmed Faress – Egypt
Bharat Khandare – India
Hamza AlKooheji – Bahrain
Chaitanya Gavali – India
Rolando Dy – Philippines
Nelson Paes – India
Hardeep Rai – The United Kingdom
Arnan Chaiyasan – Thailand
Alex da Silva – Brazil
Jakub Kowalewicz – Poland
Mumbai will host the first ever Brave Combat Federation fight night on 23rd April at Dome NSCI. Brave Combat Federation’s sixth installment is set to take place on April 29th, in Almaty City, Kazakhstan. The first ever event for the Bahrain-based promotion in Central Asia will be headlined by the lightweight showdown between Russia’s Eldar Eldarov and Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes.
“About BraveCF®
BraveCF® is a truly global sports brand and the largest MMA event in the region. With its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has offices in Ireland, India, and Brazil. BraveCF® events are broadcasted around the world. KHKTV® delivers original content including exclusive live events, thousands of fights, and combat sports events on demand. Visit bravefights.com