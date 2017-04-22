Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (6-0): “I went in there and did everything that I wanted to do.”
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (6-0) defeated Jessica Middleton (2-1) via submission (arm-bar) at 2:15 of round one
Quote from Ilima-Lei Macfarlane:
“I went in there and did everything that I wanted to do. I did everything that I needed to do and as I said in the cage, I really wanted to make a statement that this is my division,” Macfarlane said. “If they’re going to crown a champion, I want to be number one up there.”
Tap or snap! Ilima “Ilimanator” Macfarlane breaks down her ARM BAR SUBMISSION against Jessica Middleton! #Bellator178