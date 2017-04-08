Highlights from AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 8

Check out highlights from tonight’s broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 8 live from T.D. Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, the first ever nationally televised MMA event from the state.

Top moments include welterweight contender Jeremie Holloway’s (9-2) TKO victory over Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) in the co-main event; a back-and-forth battle between Joe Elmore (12-9) and Ryan Jett (3-2), which ended with a third round knee-bar by Elmore; and headliner C.J. Hamilton’s (11-4) decision victory over Jesse Bazzi (6-2) to cap off the evening.

Full highlight are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA8_ Highlights

Photos for media use can be downloaded via dropbox here. Please photo credit Matthew Cohen/Legacy Fighting Alliance: http://bit.ly/ LFA8Photos

LFA 8 Results: