Highlights from AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 8
Check out highlights from tonight’s broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 8 live from T.D. Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, the first ever nationally televised MMA event from the state.
Top moments include welterweight contender Jeremie Holloway’s (9-2) TKO victory over Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) in the co-main event; a back-and-forth battle between Joe Elmore (12-9) and Ryan Jett (3-2), which ended with a third round knee-bar by Elmore; and headliner C.J. Hamilton’s (11-4) decision victory over Jesse Bazzi (6-2) to cap off the evening.
Full highlight are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA8_
Photos for media use can be downloaded via dropbox here. Please photo credit Matthew Cohen/Legacy Fighting Alliance: http://bit.ly/
LFA 8 Results:
- Main Eveet – Flyweight Fight – C.J. Hamilton (11-4) defeated Jesse Bazzi (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Jeremie Holloway (9-2) landed a series of blows to defeated Dave Vitkay (18-13-1) via TKO at 2:55 in round two.
- Flyweight Fight – Jared Scoggins (6-1) scored a unanimous decision victory over Juan Puerta (11-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Featherweight Fight – Keith Richardson (17-8) outlasted Jon Quiroz (7-3) to win by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
- Lightweight Fight – Joe Elmore (12-9) submits Ryan Jett (3-2) with a kneebar at 3:05 in round three.
- Featherweight Fight – John Sweeny (1-0) caught Jon Sparks (4-3) in a rear-naked choke at 2:45 in round one.
- Bantamweight Fight – Alexa Connors (4-1) defeated Calie Cutler (5-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).