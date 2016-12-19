Heavyweights Collide in EuroFC 02 Co-Main Event

Wlodarek vs. Ali Mohammad official for EuroFC 02 co-main event

Two heavyweights will collide in the co-main event of EuroFC 02 on February 11th as Poland’s Michal Wlodarek (7-2) faces Sweden’s Yosef Ali Mohammad (7-3).

Yosef made his EuroFC debut at the inaugural show this past October in a thrilling and explosive affair with rival Fernando Rodrigues Jr., however, he came up short in that bout. The titan of a heavyweight did bounce back in his last fight earlier this month when he beat well traveled Ukrainian Evgeniy Bova via first round TKO. This win maintained his record of having a 100% finishing rate, a via first round stoppages.

In his way now is the man mountain Michal Wlodarek. The 27-year-old made a name for himself on the Polish MMA scene going undefeated at 7-0. This streak included wins over top fighters like Michal Andryszak and Szymon Bajor, who between them have competed in KSW, RIZIN, and ACB.

Wlodarek has been somewhat unlucky lately losing his past two bouts. First he got disqualified in his fight with Oli Thompson, one in which he was arguably winning, and then most recently he came up short against veteran Michal Kita.

Both men have something to prove in this fight. Yosef will be looking to register his first win under the EuroFC banner and continue on his quest to become the best heavyweight in Europe. While Wlodarek will be aiming to get back in the win column and put the recent disappointments behind him.

Here we have two motivated heavyweights and when you have two men of this size anything can happen. Expect fireworks.