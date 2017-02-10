Headliners Trevin Giles and Ryan Spann Make Weight Ahead of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 3

Los Angeles – Feb. 9, 2017 – The main event battle between Trevin Giles (8-0) and Ryan Spann (9-3) for tomorrow night’s live broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 3 is official after the headliners both made weight today for their scheduled middleweight bout. The broadcast begins live at 10pE/6pP on AXS TV FIGHTS presented by commentators UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schaivello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, from the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Check out Giles’ last victory, an arm-triangle choke submission at LEGACY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP 59 last September, in AXS TV FIGHTS’ “Fight of the Week” – http://bit.ly/FOTW_Giles

Official weigh-in results for LFA 3 are below with fighters’ official record and weight (in pounds) in parenthesis.

LFA 3 Televised Main Card:

Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Trevin Giles (8-0, 184.9) vs. Ryan Spann (9-3, 185.3)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Jon Kirk (19-12, 187.8) vs. Brendan Allen (6-1, 185)

Featherweight Fight – Thanh Le (5-1, 144.6) vs. Alex Black (11-4, 145.7)

Bantamweight Fight – Caio Machado (10-2, 135.5) vs. Trent Meaux (5-2-1, 135)

Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Joshua Davila (6-6, 165.6) vs. Ray Blodget (10-3, 161.8)

Bantamweight Fight – Carlos Vera (5-1, 135.1) vs. Joel Scott (5-5, 135.2)

Middleweight Fight – Carnan Jenkins (0-0, 183.8) vs. Brian Wells (0-0, 184.3)

