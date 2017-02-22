Harrington, Erosa Set for CageSport 44 Title Fight

Harrington, Erosa Set for CageSport 44 Title Fight

Emerald Queen Casino to Host Clash of Top Northwest MMA Fighters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 21, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – One of the most anticipated fights in the history of Pacific Northwest MMA will take place Saturday in the main event of CageSport 44 when Justin “Ruckus’ Harrington faces Julian “Juicy J” Erosa at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The five-round bout will be for the CageSport Lightweight championship and is one of nine fights on the card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The title fight will feature a clash between two of the top MMA fighters currently in the Northwest. Both are two-time local champions. Harrington brings a record of 9-2 into the title contest, while Erosa is 20-5.

“This is quite possibility the biggest title fight we have ever had here at CageSport,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “We’ve never had this much excitement surrounding a fight and that’s because the fans know Justin and Erosa and both are absolute warriors inside the cage. It’s going to be an incredible event.”

Harrington last fought on May 7, 2016 when he handed previously undefeated Bryan Nuro his first career setback. It was the third consecutive victory for Harrington, improving his all-time record at the Emerald Queen Casino to 6-1 with five of his wins ending by submission or KO.

He made his professional MMA debut on Feb. 18, 2012, winning by first round KO. He went undefeated through his first six professional fights, including a victory over Harrison Bevens on Sept. 5, 2013 to claim the CageSport Lightweight championship.

No fighter has been more victorious in Tacoma than Erosa as he has won 12 out of his 14 local fights, with triumphs over highly-regarded Drew Brokenshire and Harrison Bevens.

Two off Erosa’s victories at the Emerald Queen Casino have resulted in titles for the 27-year-old fighter.

Erosa is a two-time CageSport featherweight champion, winning his first title on April 28, 2012. He recaptured the championship on Dec. 13, 2014 before forfeiting the title on March 3.

Highlighting the undercard will be a pair of undefeated fighters in Rafael Brewster and Jon Gover.

Brewster (3-0) faces Frankie Orr in a 186-pound match-up.

Gover, who was supposed to make his professional boxing debut at Battle at the Boat 109 on Jan. 20, will meet Fay Bursell in a clash of 171 pounders.

Gover (1-0) was forced to step out of his boxing commitment due to medical reasons after receiving 11 stitches from a stab wound to his calf.

The incident occurred on Jan. 15 at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood after Gover, a former member of the United States Navy, stepped in to save a mall employee from a knife attack.

The victim was stabbed four times in the back before Gover ended the quarrel by placing the suspect in a rear naked choke and wrestling him to the ground.

Additional undercard bouts include: Anthony Zender facing Sean Gee (136 pounds), Eric Higaonna facing Zach Skinner (133 pounds) and Journey Newson vs. Jordan Mackin (140 pounds).

CageSport 44 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

CageSport MMA – Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Main Event – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Justin Harrington (9-2) vs. Julian Erosa (20-5)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

140-pounds: Journey Newson (4-1) vs. Jordan Mackin (3-7)

136-pounds: Anthony Zender (7-9) vs. Sean Gee (2-2)

146-pounds: Justin Mark (2-4) vs. Armando Best (0-4)

171-pounds: Fay Bursell (0-1) vs. Jon Gover (1-0)

186-pounds: Rafael Brewster (3-0) vs. Frankie Orr (3-7)

133-pounds: Zach Skinner (9-11) vs. Eric Higaonna (7-0)

150-pounds: Cris Williams (Pro Debut) vs. Wyatt Gonzales (0-1)

136-pounds: Stephen Wing (0-1) vs. Marcos Lopez (1-1)

ABOUT BRIAN HALQUIST

Brian Halquist Productions is the Northwest premiere fight promotion company creator of the famed “Battle at the Boat” boxing series promoting more than 19 years and over 150 fights at the Emerald Queen Casino. BHP has also built the largest professional MMA series on the USA’s west coast with “Cage Sport MMA” nearing more than 50 fights. Brian Halquist Productions has promoted events for ESPN, ShowTime and HBO and featured on Showtime’s historic boxing event in St Lucia, West Indies. Brian Halquist Productions has been promoting fights and concerts for over 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.