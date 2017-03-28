Harrington, Erosa Rematch Headlines CageSport 45

CageSport Lightweight Championship on the line at Emerald Queen Casino

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 28, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – A lightweight championship rematch between Julian “Juicy J” Erosa and Justin “Ruckus” Harrington will main event CageSport 45 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. on April 22.

Two of the Pacific Northwest’s top MMA fighters, Erosa and Harrington, met for the first time on Feb. 25th with Erosa coming up victorious to capture the CageSport Lightweight championship.

In arguably the most anticipated fight in CageSport’s near-decade long history, Erosa vs. Harrington, Erosa (18-4) put away his counterpart with a triangle choke at the 2:23 mark of the first round.

Despite the quick ending, the title bout was a thrilling matchup which saw Harrington (9-3) open the contest with a burst of energy as he took Erosa down twice early on.

On Erosa’s initial attempt to lock in a triangle choke, Harrington lifted his opponent up off the mat before viciously slamming him to the ground.

Erosa, however, didn’t release the hold and was able to fully lock in the submission, leading to his title win.

“We’ve never had a fight at CageSport that had that kind of energy,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “It had that big-fight atmosphere where the entire crowd was on their feet the moment the fighters first walked to the cage. Julian and Justin are without question two of the top fighters in the Northwest. This deserved a rematch, and I have no doubt the sequel will surpass the original.”

The title fight is slated for five rounds and will headline the nine-bout card.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Erosa, a finalist on UFC’S The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber, has fought a record 15 times locally, winning 12 of those contests with victories over Drew Brokenshire and Harrison Bevens. He defeated Marcin Wrzosek on the UFC – The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale on Dec. 11, 2015 before losing to Teruto Ishihara on the undercard of UFC 196 – McGregor vs. Diaz.

Highlighting the undercard will be a 155-pound bout between Chris Stone and Jesse Hardenbrook, a heavyweight clash between Rudy Schaffroth and Juan Figuerva, and a 126-pound contest between undefeated Joey Elzea and Jacob Romero.

CageSport 45 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions and CageSport MMA. For more information, please visit the CageSport MMA Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

CageSport MMA – Saturday, April 22, 2017

Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, Wash.

Main Event – 5 Rounds

CageSport Lightweight Championship

Justin Harrington (9-3) vs. Julian Erosa (18-4)

Undercard – 3 Round Bouts

150-pounds: Cris Williams (1-0-0) vs. Wyatt Gonzalez (0-2-0)

265-pounds: Rudy Schaffroth (1-0-0) vs. Juan Figuerva (2-0-0)

155-pounds: Chris Stone (2-1-0) vs. Jesse Hardenbrook (2-2-0)

140-pounds: Jake Blaski (0-2-0) vs. Justin Hugo (1-2-0)

126-pounds: Jacob Romero (debut) vs. Joey Elzea (2-0-0)

171-pounds: Fay Bursell (1-1-0) vs. Dominique Smith (debut)

138-pounds: Sean Gee (2-3-0) vs. Jose Hernandez (0-1-0)

176-pounds: Zach Conn (6-6-0) vs. Jeff Sweeney (4-2-0)

