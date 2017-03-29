Grand Prix Super Champions 2016 Results
Photo credits: Carlos Fonseca / MMA4Ever
GRAND PRIX OF MUAY THAI DRIVE A COURT OF THE UNITED VILLAGE ISABEL
Noel Rosa neighborhood welcomed him with open arms the League of Muay Thai, which provided a weekend of beautiful fighting to lovers of Martial Arts
In last weekend (Saturday 25 and Sunday 26) the court of Samba School of Vila Isabel States, North Zone of Rio, received the Grand Prix Super Champions 2016 and the first. Step Amadora League Muay Thai. Tournaments organized by the League of Muay Thai, chaired by Master and referee Flávio Almendra, one of the best referees in Latin America and with 20 years of career.
On Saturday, the Grand Prix of the Super Champions in 2016, met all champion athletes professional GPs carried out within the four stages of the Thai Amateur Muay League, with athletes from all over Brazil. 12 fighting, the GP was divided into three categories, up to 66kg, 70kg and 77kg.
In the three title fights of the night the results were: In the category up to 66kg, the athlete Diogo Mana (Yogi Thai) came out on top against Jimmy (RMT) winning by unanimous decision at third. Round, he became champion and won the belt of the category. Jimmy won the reserve fight against Bruno Buakaw and accredited to the final against Diogo, replacing the athlete of Art Fighters, Victor Hugo who was injured in the previous match against Cristiano França MR Jop.
In the fight to 70kg, Hannan Goes (Guy Gym) won by TKO at 1:38 of the second. Round, the favorite athlete and Adriano Tractor (CT Luis MG), but before the final, the athlete made a balanced fight against Marcos Vinícius (PRVT), ensuring the victory unanimously in third. Round and accrediting to the final against tractor.
In the last match of the Super Grand Prix Champions 2016 and the stiffer the night, vying for the title belt and category 77kg. Wesley Mendes (Indio Team) and Renan Altamiro (AFC Thai Center) staged the fight of the night. Both athletes showed blood in the eye and technique. In the final, Wesley Mendes got the better and won Altamiro by medical intervention (cut in the right eyebrow), at 2:33 of the second. Round.
On Sunday, 26, it was held the first. Step Amadora League Muay Thai with over 50 fights, the event began at 10 am and lasted throughout the day.
The Muay Thai League plans to hold 3 or 4 Thai Professional Muay events per year and continue introducing at least two professional fights, to amateur tournaments to serve as inspiration for the athletes, and also show how a professional fight is held. The desire of the League is to promote, popularize and make the Muay Thai is great.
Tributes made by Master Flávio Almendra in GP
The President Flávio Almendra, honored Alessandro Sousa, who died in January 2016 and the board component and Jutuany Ribeiro Grand Master, creator and founder of Muay Thai League, on Saturday night (25), the major influence on the sport, support the organization and conduct of the championship. With much struggle and dedication the project created by them could be done, but the path was not easy, according to the Master.
“For a long time I’m in this war, we go through good and bad times, but today I feel light. A few years ago I and my wagao brothers, Alessandro and Caique, vow to hold a worthy teacher professional event and athletes who follow us all these years. With the death of Alessandro, it became a matter of honor for us, realize our dream and be able to honor a great friend. I want to thank also the Master Jutu, who was the mastermind of the entity. It was he who brought us together, guided and inspired us to move forward. My eternal gratitude to members of Muay Thai League. “Remember thrilled.
Thinking about your affiliates, the League managed to sponsors and last year may hold the Championships giving opportunity to Muay Thai athletes. Moment of great excitement of the Grand Prix. For the Master Flávio Almendra, the Grand Prix was the realization of a dream.
“Well, we worked hard and with no support, no person, entity and company wanting to support us, yet we went to fight with the understanding and the willingness of athletes who fought for bags often derisory, giving calls for them to sell what is not ideal, but it was what we could do, since so many other events were so, then we are used this subterfuge in order to carry out our events and always relying on the strength and credibility that people gave to our tournaments. Thus, the work was growing and thank God we got the support of Ortobom mattresses and a few more companies that were instrumental in achieving this Saturday’s event (25), managing to make the end of the circuit Muay Thai professionals, performing a our dream, paying a promise and ushering in a new era in Muay Thai of the State of Rio de Janeiro. “He explains.
Structure and Organization of the Grand Prix Super Champions 2016
The structure assembled and presented with sound to entertain the public and assist in the entry of athletes, lighting and organization were mainly the differential of the event. It was very attractive. In the organization, attendance to the tournament start time was of great excellence, all well prepared and within the standards. Worrying about the public who could not attend the court of the States of Vila Isabel, the entity made available through the “Live Sports” link to watch live. The fighting could be followed from all over Brazil and the world.
Link to review the GP Super Champions 2016:
https://www.facebook.com/ligacarioca.muaythai/videos/1353189188073444/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE
To access contacts ligademuaythai.com.br or send e-mail to contato@ligademuaythai.com.br
Results Official Grand Prix Super Champions 2016:
Wesley Mendes won Renan Altamiro by medical intervention (cut in the right eyebrow) at 2:33 of the 2nd round. – Dispute GP Belt 77kg
Hannan Goes won Adriano Tractor by TKO at 1:38 of the 2nd round. – Dispute Belt GP 70Kg
Diogo Mana won Jimmy Alan unanimous decision in the 3rd round. – GP 66Kg belt Dispute
Washington won Adriano Jabba by abandonment (hip injury) in the first. round.
Renan Altamiro Bruno Nascimento won by unanimous decision in the 3rd round.
Wesley Mendes won Francinei Farizano by KO at 1:28 of the 2nd round.
Leonardo Lindbergue Rodrigo Rocha won by unanimous decision in the 3rd round.
Hannan Marcus Garcia won Vinícuis unanimous decision in the 3rd round.
Adriano Tractor Maílson won by unanimous decision in the 3rd round.
Jimmy Bruno Buakaw Alan won by split decision in 3ºround.
Diogo Matheus Mana won by TKO (abandonment) to 2:39 of the 2nd round.
Victor Hugo Souza won Cristiano França split decision in the 3rd round.
Assessoria de Imprensa – Liga de Muay Thai
Crédito das fotos: Carlos Fonseca/MMA4Ever
GRAND PRIX DE MUAY THAI MOVIMENTA A QUADRA DA UNIDOS DE VILA ISABEL
O bairro de Noel Rosa recebeu de braços abertos a Liga de Muay Thai, que proporcionou um final de semana de belos combates aos amantes das Artes Marciais
No último final de semana (sábado, 25 e domingo, 26) a Quadra da Escola de Samba Unidos de Vila Isabel, Zona Norte carioca, recebeu o Grand Prix Super Campeões 2016 e a 1a. etapa da Liga Amadora de Muay Thai. Torneios organizados pela Liga de Muay Thai, presidida pelo Mestre e árbitro Flávio Almendra, considerado um dos melhores árbitros da América Latina e com 20 anos de carreira.
No sábado, o Grand Prix dos Super Campeões 2016, reuniu todos os atletas campeões dos GPs profissionais realizados dentro das 4 etapas da Liga de Muay Thai Amador, com atletas de todo Brasil. Com 12 combates, o GP, foi dividido em três categorias, até 66kg, 70kg e 77kg.
Nas três disputas de cinturão da noite os resultados foram: Na categoria até 66kg, o atleta Diogo Mana (Iogue Thai) levou a melhor contra Jimmy (RMT) vencendo por decisão unânime no 3o. Round, sagrou-se campeão e conquistou o cinturão da categoria. Jimmy venceu a luta reserva contra Bruno Buakaw e credenciou-se para a final contra Diogo, substituindo o atleta da Art Fighters, Victor Hugo que se lesionou no combate anterior contra Cristiano França da MR Jop.
No combate até 70kg, Hannan Goes (Guy Gym), venceu por nocaute técnico aos 1:38 do 2o. Round, o atleta e favorito Adriano Trator (CT Luis MG), mas antes da final, o atleta fez uma luta equilibrada contra Marcos Vinícius (PRVT), garantindo a vitória por unanimidade no 3o. Round e se credenciando para a final contra Trator.
Na última luta do Grand Prix Super Campeões 2016 e a mais aguerrida da noite, disputando o cinturão e título da categoria até 77kg. Wesley Mendes (Indio Team) e Renan Altamiro (AFC Thai Center) protagonizaram a melhor luta da noite. Os dois atletas demonstraram sangue nos olhos e técnica apurada. Na final, Wesley Mendes levou a melhor e venceu Altamiro por intervenção médica (corte no supercilio direito), aos 2:33 do 2o. Round.
No domingo, 26, foi realizada a 1a. etapa da Liga Amadora de Muay Thai com mais de 50 lutas, o evento começou às 10h e se estendeu ao longo do dia.
A Liga de Muay Thai pretende realizar 3 ou 4 eventos de Muay Thai Profissional por ano e continuar introduzindo, pelo menos 2 lutas profissionais, aos torneios amadores para que sirvam de inspiração para os atletas, e também mostrar como é realizada uma luta profissional. O desejo da Liga é divulgar, popularizar e fazer com que o Muay Thai seja grande.
Homenagens realizadas pelo Mestre Flávio Almendra no GP
O Presidente Flávio Almendra, homenageou Alessandro Sousa, falecido em Janeiro de 2016 e componente da diretoria, e o Grão Mestre Jutuany Ribeiro, idealizador e fundador da Liga de Muay Thai, na noite de sábado (25), pela grande influência no esporte, apoio à entidade e na realização do campeonato. Com muita luta e dedicação o projeto criado por eles pôde ser realizado, mas o caminho não foi fácil, segundo o Mestre.
“Já faz muito tempo que estou nessa guerra, passamos por bons e maus momentos, mas hoje eu me sinto leve. Há alguns anos eu e meus irmãos Wagão, Alessandro e Caique, juramos realizar um evento profissional digno dos professores e atletas que nos acompanham todos esses anos. Com a morte do Alessandro, isso virou uma questão de honra para nós, realizar o nosso sonho e poder homenagear um grande amigo. Quero Agradecer também ao Mestre Jutu, que foi o idealizador da entidade. Foi ele que nos uniu, nos orientou e nos inspirou a seguir em frente. Minha eterna gratidão aos membros da Liga de Muay Thai.” Lembra emocionado.
Pensando em seus filiados, a Liga conseguiu patrocinadores e no ano passado pode realizar os Campeonatos dando oportunidade aos atletas de Muay Thai. Momento de muita emoção do Grand Prix. Para o Mestre Flávio Almendra, o Grand Prix foi à realização de um sonho.
“Bem, a gente se esforçou muito e sem nenhum apoio, sem nenhuma pessoa, entidade e empresa querendo nos apoiar, mesmo assim a gente foi à luta com a compreensão e com a boa vontade dos atletas que lutaram por bolsas muitas vezes irrisórias, dando convites para que eles vendessem o que não é o ideal, mas era o que a gente podia fazer, já que tantos outros eventos faziam assim, então a gente se utilizou desse subterfúgio para poder realizar os nossos eventos e sempre contando com a força e credibilidade que as pessoas davam aos nossos torneios. Com isso, o trabalho foi crescendo e graças a Deus a gente conseguiu o apoio dos Colchões Ortobom e de mais algumas empresas que foram fundamentais na realização desse evento de sábado (25), conseguindo fazer a final desse Circuito Profissional de Muay Thai, realizando um sonho nosso, pagando uma promessa e dando início a uma nova era no Muay Thai do Estado do Rio de Janeiro.” Explica.
Estrutura e Organização do Grand Prix Super Campeões 2016
A estrutura montada e apresentada, com som para entreter o público e auxiliar na entrada dos atletas, iluminação e principalmente organização foram o diferencial do evento. Foi muito atrativo. Na organização, a assiduidade com o horário de início do torneio foi de grande excelência, tudo muito bem elaborado e dentro dos padrões. Preocupando-se com o público que não pôde comparecer a quadra da Unidos de Vila Isabel, a entidade disponibilizou através da “Live Sports” um link para assistir ao vivo. Os combates puderam ser acompanhados do Brasil inteiro e do mundo.
Link para rever o GP Super Campeões 2016:
https://www.facebook.com/ligacarioca.muaythai/videos/1353189188073444/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE
Para contatos acesse ligademuaythai.com.br ou mande e-mail para contato@ligademuaythai.com.br
Resultados Oficiais Grand Prix Super Campeões 2016:
Wesley Mendes venceu Renan Altamiro por intervenção médica (corte no supercílio direito) aos 2:33 do 2º round. – Disputa de Cinturão GP 77Kg
Hannan Goes venceu Adriano Trator por TKO aos 1:38 do 2º round. – Disputa de Cinturão GP 70Kg
Diogo Mana venceu Jimmy Alan por decisão unânime no 3º round. – Disputa de Cinturão GP 66Kg
Washington venceu Adriano Jabba por abandono (lesão no quadril) no 1o. round.
Renan Altamiro venceu Bruno Nascimento por decisão unânime no 3º round.
Wesley Mendes venceu Francinei Farizano por KO aos 1:28 do 2º round.
Leonardo Lindbergue venceu Rodrigo Rocha por decisão unânime no 3º round.
Hannan Góes venceu Marcus Vinícuis por decisão unânime no 3º round.
Adriano Trator venceu Mailson por decisão unânime no 3º round.
Jimmy Alan venceu Bruno Buakaw por decisão dividida no 3ºround.
Diogo Mana venceu Matheus por TKO (abandono) aos 2:39 do 2º round.
Victor Hugo Souza venceu Cristiano França por decisão dividida no 3º round.
