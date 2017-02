GLADIUS FIGHTS 24 Results

Results provided by Forrest Hobbick

170lb Title – Jeremy Stewart def. Josh Waterman via TKO at :25 of Round 2

135lb Title – Justin Walker def. Glenn Mix via Split Decision

125lb Title – Kevin o’Hagen def. Grant Kabol via Unanimous Decision

125lb Female Title – Kerri Kenneson def. Elizabeth Van Der Horst via Unanimous Dec

135lb – Michael taylor def. John Farrar Jr via Split Dec

170lb – Jarrell Davis def. Wesley Betts via Unanimous Dec

150lb Catch weight – Joe riley def. Guillaume Gentil via RNC Round 2

HW – Marc Worthington def. RJ Hayes via KO Round 1

205 – Gino Laurenzo def. Dustin Sleight via Unanimous Dec

160lb Catch weight – Jeremy Post def. Joe Bonaldi via Split dec

135lb – Robert Sayer def. Chris Camacho via Split Dec

Kickboxing

155lb Kickboxing Title – Michael Carson def. Jeremy Gregory via Unanimous Dec

145lb – Cory Lawson def. Devin Christie via Unanimous Dec

120lb Catch weigh – Taylor Calomb def. Marianna Nitcznski via TKO(Referee Stoppage)

145lb – Shana Thalheimer def. Kara Hoad via Unanimous Dec