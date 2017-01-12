Georgi Valentinov vs. Mindaugas Verzbickas completes the EuroFC 02 card

Valentinov made his promotional debut at the inaugural EuroFC 01 event this past October where he defeated UFC veteran Andreas Stahl via unanimous decision to record his biggest profile win to date. The 23-year-old is now on an incredible 13-fight-win-streak making him one of Europe’s top welterweights.

Now the Bulgarian will now face a dangerous opponent in Verzbickas. The 26-year-old has a 100% finishing rate having secured all his wins via stoppage, five KO/TKO’s and 7 submissions. Currently on a 7-2-1 run with wins over decent opponents like Pawel Kielek and Albert Odzimkowski and also became the first and only man to beat highly touted Moldovan Vlad Popovskiy.

Valentinov hasn’t been stopped cleanly since his debut back in 2010 when he was just 18-years-old. Now facing arguably his most deadly opponent to date can he make it 14 in a row or will Varzbickas get another notch on the belt? This question will be answered February 11th at EuroFC 02.

The fight card* is as follows:

Main Card

Main Event: LW – Mansour Barnaoui (13-4)) vs. Efrain Escudero (26-11)

Co-Main Event: CW 80kg – Petr Kníže (23-1) vs. Yuki Kondo (59-32-9)

FW – Antun Racic (18-7-2) vs. Lucas Martins (18-3)

HW – Yosef Ali Mohammad (7-3) vs. Michal Wlodarek (7-2)

LW – Enrique Marin (9-4) vs. Aleksi Mäntykivi (10-4)

Undercard

BW – Lucie Pudilova (6-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

WW – Georgi Valentinov (19-3) vs. Mindaugas Veržbickas (12-4-2)

LHW – Miloš Petrášek (7-3) vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius (5-0)

FW – Adam Borics (11-0) vs. Sergio Giglio (10-0)

Prelims

SW – Magdaléna Šormová (4-0) vs. Dóra Perjés (7-1)

WW – Steven Cnudde (7-0) vs. Maciej Rozanski (8-1)

FW – Jan Malach (10-5) vs. Søren Bak (7-1)

(*subject to change)