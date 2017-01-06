Gaston “Tonga” Reyno returns to the cage at Bellator 171

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno will be returning to the Bellator cage on Friday, January 27th at Bellator 171 and will be facing off with Justin Overton.

“Tonga” is coming off a huge win at Bellator 159 where he dismantled the very tough L.J. Hemreck throughout the fight and the referee was forced to stop the the action in Round 3.

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno has a huge following of dedicated fans from his home country of Uruguay and since moving to the Kansas City area, he has gained a following throughout the Midwest. “Tonga” is one of the nastiest strikers in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and has been improving his all around game training with Glory MMA & Fitness and traveling to Chula Vista, California to train at Alliance MMA.

“Tonga” is one of the top prospects in MMA and should be on every fans radar. Make sure you tune in to Bellator 171 and watch this young superstar in action!