Gangan Sachdev Interview

1. Last year BOOM MMA 5 took place with mega fitness carnival Fitexpo.



It was one of its kind experience for the People of Kolkata as first time we could see a live MMA fight in a cage. It was a big attraction at FitExpo 2016.

2. As a big time fitness Entrepreneur How you see MMA business? Do you think MMA has potential to take over in India like north America.



I can see a lot of potentioal in MMA in India . it has a great future and once it spreads all over , I am sure the corporates will start putting in money like other glamorous Sports and thus this Sport will grow. Although it may take quire some time to become as big as N America.

3. As you are the Director of Bodyline and convener of fitexpo how you see the support of this two brands to BOOM MMA.



I have supported BOOM MMA from day one and will continue doing so. Will also try to promote as much as possible in the Fitness Community.

4. What is your point of view on working policy of the President and CEO of BOOM MMA.

How you feel about that?