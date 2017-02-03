Gabriel Sayeg steps up to face Osha LaDale Johnson for the Inaugural Walkout FC Heavyweight Championship at WFC 5

Gabriel Sayeg steps up to face Osha LaDale Johnson for the Inaugural WalkoutFC Heavyweight Championship at WFC 5!

Arkansas native Osha LaDale Johnson was left without an opponent earlier this week when Moises Rivera decided he would be stepping away from the sport. WalkoutFC was forced to find a replacement and find someone who was willing to step up. No local heavyweights from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, or Arkansas were available so WFC promoter William Lavine searched outside the area and found Gabriel Sayeg (5-3) in Wisconsin.

Osha LaDale Johnson (2-1) and Gabriel Sayeg (5-3) will square off on Saturday, February 11th at Cornerstone Event Center in Independence, Kansas for the Inaugural Walkout FC Heavyweight Championship and only one of these hard hitting heavyweights will walk out the 1st ever WFC Heavyweight Champion!

Get your tickets at WalkoutFC.com, Cornerstone Family Fitness, or contact your favorite local fighter.

Walkout FC is a PRO/AM Mixed Martial Arts promotion located in Independence, Kansas providing opportunities for fighters from throughout the Midwest!