Gabriel Pasqualotti keeps the belt at the 14th edition of WRK

Gabriel Pasqualotti keep the belt 14a. edition of WRK held in KS Academy

The WRK (Warriors Rio Kombat) held last Saturday (27), its 14th edition where greats of Rio de Janeiro Kickboxing went head to head in the ring mounted in KS Academy, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the Marvelous City. The event was organized by Kickboxing Federation of Rio de Janeiro (FKBERJ).

The edition, which also took the name of KS Fight, had duels in the K-1 rule. A total of 14 fights, eight amateur and six professional. The audience at the WRK 14 witnessed great fights and knockouts show.

In the main fight of the night, Gabriel Pasqualotti defended the belt against Vitor Oristanio to 66kg. The match was quite balanced and after five rounds moved, Pasqualotti got the better by unanimous decision and remained as champion.

In the penultimate fight came the most beautiful knockout of the night, the duel between Sérgio Júnior and Leandro Cruz was balanced, but in the second round Sergio hit a beautiful shot shot in Leandro’s face that knocked down and desolate.

Other highlights of the issue were knockouts Derick Rashad on Julian Jabba and Carlos Eduardo Dudu about Adilson Speedy. In other professional duel which was to the decision of the arbitrators, Arthur Cezar got the better of Thiago Paulista split decision. The card also featured the victory of Rafael Saul on Gabriel Peixoto who was disqualified.

Duels amateurs opened WRK 14

The night of the WRK 14 fights started with amateur duels that also featured a knockout show. In the last fight card, Lucas Tayão hit a beautiful flying knee to knock out Rodrigo Nogueira. Other highlights were the knockouts of Gabriel Lopes on André da Silva Wanderson Pavão on Matheus Henry and confrontation that opened the issue Brice Thibaut Erick knocked Ruan Chagas.

Check the results of WRK 14

CARD PROFESSIONAL

Up to 66kg – Gabriel Pasqualotti (Rizzo RVT / FX Kickboxing) defeated Vitor Oristanio (APKb / Daniel Mattos / Strikers Team) by unanimous decision

Up to 85kg – Sérgio Júnior (Troop Thai / APBK / RFT) defeated Leandro Cruz (Fábio Roubert / R1 Pro) by knockout at 2:04 of the second round

Up to 71kg – Rafael Saul (CLFT) beat Gabriel Peixoto (FX Kickboxing) by disqualification at 1:50 of the first round

Up to 75kg – Derick Rashad (ISCS / Club Fighting) beat Julian Jabba (Art Fighters / RFT) by knockout at 1:35 of the first round

Up to 71kg – Arthur Cezar (BPT) defeated Thiago Paulista (Art Fighters / RFT) by split decision

until 60kg – Carlos Eduardo Dudu (APKb / Thai troops) won Adilson Speedy (RBK) by knockout at 1:16 of the first round

CARD AMATEUR

To 71kg – Lucas Tayão Rodrigo Nogueira won by knockout at 1:04 of the second round

Up to 71kg – Gabriel Lopes André da Silva won by knockout at 1:14 of the first round

Up to 61kg – Gilson da Silva won Agenor de Souza by unanimous decision

65kg – Antônio Pedro Rafael Moraes won by knockout at 1:00 of the third round (sub-17 fight)

up to 67kg – Charles Fernandes won Alex Murilo unanimous decision

to 60kg – Wanderson Pavão won Matheus Henry by knockout at 1:45 of the first round

Up to 71kg – Bruno Alexandre Gomes Zigoni won by forfeit after 46 seconds of the third round

Up to 81kg – Brice Thibaut Erick won Ruan Chagas by knockout at 1:55 of the second round

Gabriel Pasqualotti mantêm cinturão na 14a. edição do WRK realizado na Academia KS

O WRK (Warriors Rio Kombat) realizou no último sábado (27), sua 14ª edição onde grandes nomes do Kickboxing do Rio de Janeiro estiveram frente a frente no ringue montado na Academia KS, na Barra da Tijuca, Zona Oeste da Cidade Maravilhosa. O evento foi organizado pela Federação de Kickboxing do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FKBERJ).

A edição, que também levou o nome de KS Fight, contou com duelos na regra do K-1. No total foram 14 lutas, oito amadoras e seis profissionais. O público presente no WRK 14 assistiu a grandes lutas e um show de nocautes.

Na luta principal da noite, Gabriel Pasqualotti defendia o cinturão até 66kg contra Vitor Oristanio. O duelo foi bastante equilibrado e após cinco rounds movimentados, Pasqualotti levou a melhor por decisão unânime e se manteve como campeão.

Na penultima luta veio o nocaute mais bonito da noite, o duelo entre Sérgio Júnior e Leandro Cruz estava equilibrado, mas no segundo round Sérgio acertou um lindo chute rodado no rosto de Leandro que caiu nocauteado e desolado.

Outros destaques da edição foram os nocautes de Derick Rashad sobre Julian Jabba e Carlos Eduardo Dudu sobre Adilson Ligeirinho. No outro duelo profissional que foi para a decisão dos árbitros, Arthur Cezar levou a melhor sobre Thiago Paulista por decisão dividida. O card também contou com a vitória de Rafael Saul sobre Gabriel Peixoto que foi desclassificado.

Duelos amadores abriram o WRK 14

A noite de lutas do WRK 14 começou com duelos amadores que também contou com um show de nocautes. Na última luta do card, Lucas Tayão acertou uma linda joelhada voadora para nocautear Rodrigo Nogueira. Outros destaques foram os nocautes de Gabriel Lopes sobre André da Silva, Wanderson Pavão sobre Matheus Henry e no confronto que abriu a edição Brice Thibaut Erick nocauteou Ruan Chagas.

Confira os resultados do WRK 14

CARD PROFISSIONAL

Até 66kg – Gabriel Pasqualotti (Rizzo RVT/FX Kickboxing) venceu Vitor Oristanio (APKB/Daniel Mattos/Strikers Team) por decisão unânime

Até 85kg – Sérgio Júnior (Tropa Thai/APBK/RFT) venceu Leandro Cruz (Fábio Roubert/R1 Pro) por nocaute aos 2:04 do segundo round

Até 71kg – Rafael Saul (CLFT) venceu Gabriel Peixoto (FX Kickboxing) por desclassificação aos 1:50 do primeiro round

Até 75kg – Derick Rashad (ISCS/Clube de Luta) venceu Julian Jabba (Art Fighters/RFT) por nocaute aos 1:35 do primeiro round

Até 71kg – Arthur Cezar (BPT) venceu Thiago Paulista (Art Fighters/RFT) por decisão dividida

Até 60kg – Carlos Eduardo Dudu (APKB/Tropa Thai) venceu Adilson Ligeirinho (RBK) por nocaute aos 1:16 do primeiro round

CARD AMADOR

Até 71kg – Lucas Tayão venceu Rodrigo Nogueira por nocaute aos 1:04 do segundo round

Até 71kg – Gabriel Lopes venceu André da Silva por nocaute aos 1:14 do primeiro round

Até 61kg – Gilson da Silva venceu Agenor de Souza por decisão unânime

Até 65kg – Antônio Pedro venceu Rafael Moraes por nocaute a 1:00 do terceiro round (luta sub-17)

Até 67kg – Charles Fernandes venceu Alex Murilo por decisão unânime

Até 60kg – Wanderson Pavão venceu Matheus Henry por nocaute aos 1:45 do primeiro round

Até 71kg – Bruno Zigoni venceu Alexandre Gomes por desistência aos 46 segundos do terceiro round

Até 81kg – Brice Thibaut Erick venceu Ruan Chagas por nocaute aos 1:55 do segundo round

