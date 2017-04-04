Frankie Edgar praises Azaitar vs Leary: “Do yourself a favor and watch it”

Former UFC Lightweight champion and Brave Combat Federation commentator Frankie Edgar fell in love immediately by Brave 4 “Fight of the Night”, and possible candidate to “Fight of the Year”, Charlie Leary vs Ottman Azaitar.

Frankie, who skipped his microphone duties for Brave 4 due to his training camp for the upcoming bout against Yair Rodriguez, watched the one-round slugfest and used his social media to express his excitement.

“Did you see this fight? Amazing battle at Brave 4 this past weekend! Ottman Azaitar vs Charlie Leary. Here’s the whole fight! Do yourself a favor and watch it”, Edgar posted on Twitter.

With the win over Charlie Leary, Ottman Azaitar remained undefeated as a professional and improved his record to 8-0, 2-0 at Brave. Leary, on the other hand, now has 13 wins, 8 losses, and 1 draw.

Watch the full Ottman Azaitar vs Charlie Leary fight below: