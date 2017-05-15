FOUR MORE BOUTS CONFIRMED FOR

CAGE WARRIORS 84

With three weeks to go until Cage Warriors’ return to Indigo at The O2, four more fights have been confirmed for the June 2 event in London.

Sean ‘Sexy Curls’ Carter (12-4) will return to action under the Cage Warriors banner for the first time since November 2015 when he takes on fellow lightweight Steve ‘The Spartan’ O’Keeffe (6-3).

Both men are no strangers to the Cage Warriors stage, with Carter an eight-fight veteran of the promotion, and O’Keeffe set to make his fifth appearance for Cage Warriors at this event.

Also booked for June 2 is a welterweight clash between Martyn Harris (4-3) and Marcus Paul (1-0).

Harris made his Cage Warriors debut at Cage Warriors 81 in Dublin in March, but it didn’t go his way as he was submitted by Håkon Foss.

Now the Englishman is back and faces another promotional newcomer Paul in a welterweight contest with both men seeking to get off the mark in their Cage Warriors careers.

Also added is a middleweight contest between James Webb and Miro Jurkovic.

Webb kicked off his professional career with a first-round submission win back in February, and he’ll be looking to pick up another victory on his Cage Warriors debut on June 2 when he faces the London based Serbian Jurkovic, whose three wins to date have come via TKO, submission and decision.

The fourth confirmed addition sees England’s Phil Wells (8-4) take on Norway’s Thomas Robertsen (5-1) in a welterweight contest.

Robertsen lost his unbeaten record when he was defeated by Craig White at CW80, and he’ll return to London to make amends against Swindon’s Wells on June 2.

The four bouts join an already packed lineup to take the total confirmed fights to 11.

The London event will be headlined by a battle for the vacant Cage Warriors bantamweight title, as London’s Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood takes on Swiss contender Marko Kovacevic.

The card also features a host of returning Cage Warriors favourites, including an eagerly-anticipated welterweight clash between fellow veterans Matt Inman and Brad Wheeler, plus a light-heavyweight clash between Norman Paraisy and Kenneth Bergh.

In addition to the top-drawer MMA action in the cage, the fans at the Indigo will also be able to enjoy a special meet and greet session with a host of UFC fighters who formerly plied their trade inside the Cage Warriors cage.

And fans can even make sure their hair and beards are as sharp as the MMA skills on show, courtesy of Cage Warriors partners Pall Mall Barbers, who will have a pop-up barber’s shop on site in the arena on fight night.

The main card will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport and internationally on UFC Fight Pass, with the prelims shown on The Sport Bible Facebook page.

Tickets for Cage Warriors 84 are available now from CageWarriors.com.