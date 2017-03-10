Four MMA Bouts Top Fight Club OC Show April 6th

MMA Takes Over The Hangar April 6th With Four BIG MMA Bouts! Plus Four Outstanding Boxing Bouts! It will be a first for a Fight Club OC show on Thursday, April 6th as promoter Roy Englebrecht has scheduled four (4) pro Mixed Martial Arts bouts on the eight bout show. This will be the first time over the past seven seasons that Fight Club OC has seen more than two MMA bouts on a card. Headlining this MMA portion of the show at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, will be these GREAT matchups: La Habra’s Jacob Rosales 5-2 vs Las Vegas Justin Jaynes 10-3 Fullerton’s Mike Hansen 2-1 vs Huntington Beach’s Albert Tapia 5-5 LA’s Tommy Aaron 2-2 vs Murrieta’s Jordan Winski 7-1 Huntington Beach’s Gigi Chikadze 1-1 vs LA’s Eric Steans 4-6

Rosales having been on Bellator and Resurrection Fighting Alliance shows, Tapia has fought numerous times for Combate Americas, Tommy Aaron is another RFA veteran and Gigi Chikadze has several big wins on Glory Kickboxing national broadcasts on Spike TV! This is a show with superior star power not to mention some of the best up & coming MMA fighters in the Southern California area! The boxing portion of the April 6th Fight Club OC show will feature Abel Sanchez’s top prospect 8-0 lightweight Ruslan Madiyev…. the pro debut of top So Cal amateur George Acosta out of Whittier….and LA’s 2-0 super bantamweight Sergio Quiroz. All tickets are priced at $60 and are available at www.fightcluboc.com . Hangar doors open at 6:30pm and the first bout at 7:00pm.