FOUR ALLIANCE MMA FIGHTS TO WATCH IN MARCH

MMA VETERAN ERIC DEL FIERRO MANAGING FIRST SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PROMOTION

NEW YORK, NY – February 24, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), the largest group of regional mixed martial arts (MMA) sports organizations in the U.S., is promoting four upcoming fights in March including V3Fights 58, Combat Games 54: Rumble on the Ridge, IT Fight Series 72 and Cage Fury Fighting Champions (CFFC) 64.

“February was an exciting month for Alliance MMA,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “Dana White attended CFFC 63 to film ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’ and we had 3 sold out fights including HFC 32, Combat Games Supreme Showdown 2 and CFFC 63. In March we have four fights scheduled across the country, including our first fight in the Southern California market.”

V3Fights 58, March 15 in Tennessee

Tim Holder faces Adrian Miles for the inaugural light heavyweight title on March 15 at the Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tennessee.

Combat Games 54: Rumble on the Ridge, March 18 in Washington

Two of the top featherweights in the Northwest region, Carson Frei and Nathan Stolen, are the main event at Combat Games 54 at the Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmine, Washington.

IT Fight Series 72, March 25 in Ohio

Two sisters Brigid and Hope Chase, and three brothers Anthony, Nick, and Peter Monteleone are on the bout card at IT Fight Series 72 on March 25 at the Chapparells Event Center in Akron, Ohio.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships 64, March 26 in San Diego

Eric Del Fierro is managing his first event since joining Alliance MMA in October 2016. Del Fierro is responsible for overseeing Alliance MMA’s expansion into the Southern California region and this event in San Diego is the first step in Alliance breaking into that market.

To date, Alliance MMA has seven MMA promotion companies: New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Indiana-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Tennessee-based V3 Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), and most recently Florida-based Fight Time Promotions.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a mixed martial arts organization offering premier promotional opportunities for aspiring mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters who wish to advance to the sport’s highest level of professional competition. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

