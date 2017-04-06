FOUR ALLIANCE MMA EVENTS TO WATCH IN APRIL

FOUR ALLIANCE MMA EVENTS TO WATCH IN APRIL

Top-Tier Events Highlighting Leading Athletes to Take Place Around the US

NEW YORK, NY – April 6, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting four upcoming events around the country during the month of April. These events include Fight Time Promotions 36 in South Florida; Shogun Fights 16 in Baltimore, Maryland; Hoosier Fight Club 33 in the greater Chicago area; and V3Fights 59 in Tunica, Mississippi.

“Last month was tremendous for Alliance MMA, with two sold-out events including our first event in the Southern California market and another appearance by Dana White filming ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “April will be a memorable month with fights scheduled in four important markets throughout the country. These are great events fans will want to see.”

Kenny Garner vs. Oscar Delgado at Fight Time Promotions 36, tomorrow , April 7th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The main event at Fight Time 36, Kenny “Deuce” Garner vs. Oscar Delgado is a classic heavyweight matchup featuring two exciting brawlers. Garner and Delgado are both fighters that look for the knockout at all times. Fans should expect a bout to remember between these two at Ft. Lauderdale’s historic War Memorial Auditorium. Tickets for Fight Time Promotions 36 can be purchased at http://bit.ly/FightTime36.

Jesse Stirn vs. Mike Easton at Shogun Fights 16, this Saturday, April 8th in Baltimore, MD

Shogun Fights 16 at The Royal Farms Arena features three title fights including Jesse “Relentless” Stirn versus Mike “The Hulk” Easton for the Shogun pro bantamweight belt. Stirn is 4-0 inside the Shogun cage and will face his toughest opponent to date against UFC veteran Mike Easton, who has fought some of the premier bantamweight fighters in the world including former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw. Tickets for Shogun Fights 16 can be purchased athttp://bit.ly/Shogun16.

Jose Mariscal vs. Brady Hovermale at HFC 33, April 15th in Hammond, IN

Hoosier Fight Club rising star Jose “Machine Gun” Mariscal faces Brady “The Alpha Male” Hovermale at the Horseshoe Casino just outside of Chicago in what will be a pro featherweight title bout. Mariscal has momentum going into this fight coming off two first-round finishes at HFC 30 and HFC 31. His opponent Brady Hovermale is an 11-6 Indiana native with a well-rounded skill set. Tickets for HFC 33 can be purchased at http://cagetix.com/HFC.

Jesse Parker vs. Jeremiah Cullum at V3Fights 59, April 15th in Tunica, MS

Two hot prospects in perhaps the fastest developing division in MMA, Jesse Parker and Jeremiah Cullum will face off at V3Fights 59 at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel for the inaugural V3 flyweight championship. Both Parker and Cullum are top-level grapplers with all of their wins coming by way of submission. Tickets for V3Fights 59 can be purchased at http://bit.ly/V3Fights59.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.