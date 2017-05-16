Former UFC fighter Elias Silvério faces Udi Lima at Araca Fight 2017
Former UFC fighter Elias Silvério faces Udi Lima at Araca Fight 2017
On May 26 the city of Araçariguama will have a night of heavy fighting with the Araca Fight 2017 that announced his card of fights with seven title fights, but that was already good got better. The event announced the agreement to hold a match in the rules for submission of the athlete former UFC Elias Silvério and one of the greats of the struggles in Brazil, Udi Lima. This super fight will give the winner the belt mode. With this added struggle, the event now will feature Muay Thai fights, MMA Amateur, Professional MMA and Submission.
After gaining notoriety on the national scene, Elias Silvério got his spot in the UFC and there made 5 fights, winning three of them. Since his return to the national struggles scenario, “Xuxu” will make his first big fight in a different mode of MMA. For this great fight, Elias this honing his jiu-jitsu in one of the most traditional clubs of São Paulo, the Jiu-Jitsu Barbosa aware of the tough task that will face when facing an expert in the sport.
The veteran Udi “The Hero” Lima is away from the cages since 2015 due to a hand injury. Recovered and ready to return to active, Udi will have another great chance to show all his quality in jiu-jitsu, art consecrated the scene of fights and also in MMA where he won 24 victories by submission. Representative Ryan Gracie São Paulo “Hero” has strong partners in their preparation as the multi champion Celso Venícius.
The Araça Fight 2017 takes place on May 26 in the city of Araçariguama and fight fan, interested in watching this and other great fights live, just attend the event with 1 kg of non-perishable food to be accessible. Check out the complete card of Araça Fight 2017:
Araca FIGHT 2017
On 26 May, in the gym of campeõs in Araçariguama – SP
CARD MMA PROFESSIONAL
Alisson Snooze vs Marcelo Paulista
Leandro Compri vs Joanderson
Guilherme Barros vs Kaio
Sandro Marcelo Vieira vs Barrier
Neilo vs Lucas Kramer
Maira Solange X
LUTA DE SUBMISSION
Elias “Xuxu” Silvério vs Udi “Hero” Lima
CARD AMATEUR MMA
Thales Adriel vs Iago Felipe
Bruno Souza vs Cleidison Jesus
Breno Toquinho vs Vitor Gabriel
MUAY THAI CARD-
Adriana Pedroso vs. Daniela Jesus
Manoel Hill vs Yago Mexican
Jeffrey Freitas vs. Filipe da Silva
Paulo Cesar vs Fabio Romario
Nico vs Botelho Anderson Lima
Ex-UFC Elias Silvério enfrenta Udi Lima nas regras do submission no Araçá Fight 2017
No dia 26 de maio a cidade de Araçariguama terá uma noite de muita luta com o Araçá Fight 2017 que anunciou seu card de lutas com sete disputas de cinturão, porém o que já era bom ficou ainda melhor. O evento anunciou o acordo para realizar um combate nas regras de submission entre o atleta ex-UFC Elias Silvério e um dos grandes nomes das lutas no Brasil, Udi Lima. Essa super luta dará ao vencedor o cinturão da modalidade. Com essa luta adicionada, o evento agora contará com lutas de Muay-Thai, MMA Amador, MMA Profissional e Submission.
Após ganhar notoriedade no cenário nacional, Elias Silvério conseguiu sua vaga no UFC e por lá fez 5 combates, vencendo 3 deles. Desde seu retorno ao cenário nacional de lutas, o “Xuxu” fará sua primeira grande luta em uma modalidade diferente do MMA. Para este grande combate, Elias esta afiando seu jiu-jitsu em uma das mais tradicionais academias de São Paulo, a Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu ciente da dura missão que terá pela frente ao enfrentar um especialista na modalidade.
O veterano Udi “The Hero” Lima, está afastado dos cages desde 2015 devido a uma lesão na mão. Recuperado e pronto para voltar à ativa, Udi terá mais uma grande chance de mostrar toda sua qualidade no jiu-jitsu, arte que o consagrou no cenário das lutas e também no MMA onde conquistou 24 vitórias por finalização. Representante da Ryan Gracie de São Paulo “o Herói” conta com parceiros de peso em sua preparação como o multi campeão Celso Venícius.
O Araça Fight 2017 acontece no dia 26 de maio, na cidade de Araçariguama e o fã de luta, interessado em assistir este e outros grandes combates ao vivo, é só comparecer ao evento com 1 kg de alimento não perecível para ter acess. Confira abaixo o card completo do Araça Fight 2017:
ARAÇA FIGHT 2017
Dia 26 de maio, no ginásio dos campeõs em Araçariguama – SP
CARD MMA PROFISSIONAL
Alisson Soneca vs Marcelo Paulista
Leandro Compri vs Joanderson
Guilherme Barros vs Kaio
Sandro Vieira vs Marcelo Barreira
Neilo vs Lucas Kramer
Maira X Solange
LUTA DE SUBMISSION
Elias “Xuxu” Silvério vs Udi “Hero” Lima
CARD MMA AMADOR
Thales Adriel vs Iago Felipe
Bruno Souza vs Cleidison de Jesus
Breno Toquinho vs Vitor Gabriel
CARD MUAY-THAI
Adriana Pedroso vs Daniela Jesus
Manoel do Morro vs Yago Mexicano
Jeffrey Freitas vs Filipe da Silva
Paulo César vs Fabio Romario
Nico Botelho vs Anderson Lima