Former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Nam Yui-Chul returns to fight at home in $1 Million Lightweight Tournament

For immediate release:

January 9, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the ROAD FC homecoming of Nam Yui-Chul, former ROAD FC Lightweight Champion. He has been invited into the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament.

Nam Yui-Chul (18-6-1, Team Posse) began his promising MMA career by going undefeated and winning the Spirit MC 70kg Championship in 2006. He then competed in M-1 and Legend FC, and fought on the very first ROAD FC card in 2010. Nam won the ROAD FC Lightweight title by defeating Masahiro Toryu, Vuyisile Colossa and current Pancrase King Kume Takasuke in the 2012-13 Lightweight Tournament.

Nam versus Kume was an incredible fight from two strong fighters with great heart, therefore Kume was given the first chance to challenge Nam for the belt. The second meeting proved why Nam was the champion. He delivered a masterful and dominating performance. Subsequently, he was released and allowed to sign with UFC. Nam’s first challenge was against Kazuki Tokudome in what ended up earning him Fight of the Night honors. He fought twice more in UFC in the featherweight division, and lost both by closely contested split decisions, then was released by the promotion.

After over one year off for injury rehabilitation, Nam Yui-Chul will return to ROAD FC as a participant in the International Trials. He is expected to debut in the second round in April, having earned a bye.

Nam stated:

“I am excited to return, and during the year off I still continued to train and grow stronger. I know I can showcase my skills in ROAD FC, and I’m happy to come home. This is where eventually I will retire.”

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

At Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea, Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol” will take place. Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. The card will fill out with eight more matches in the opening round of the International Trials for seeding in the 16-man ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on Epicentre.tv. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.