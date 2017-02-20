Former Bellator Fighter Julio Cesar Neves to face Nate Landwehr in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil

By on
B3_Nate-vs-cesar_v1

Former Bellator Fighter Julio Cesar Neves to face Nate Landwehr in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil

Brave 3_Nate-vs-cesar

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment