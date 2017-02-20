Former Bellator Fighter Julio Cesar Neves to face Nate Landwehr in Brave 3: Battle in Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has announced that 22-year-old Julio Cesar Neves will face Nate Landwehr in the main card of Brave 3: Battle in Brazil on 18th March at Curitiba. In a formal announcement at Curitiba, Brave Combat Federation has announced that one of the most promising young names of Brazilian MMA, 22-year-old Julio Cesar Neves, or “Morceguinho”, is set to make his long-awaited debut for Brave Combat Federation. Morceguinho has a professional record of 32 wins, with 28 of them coming by the way of knockout or submission, and only one loss.

The Astra Fight Team’s athlete signed a multi-fight deal with Brave in February, after leaving Bellator with a positive record and beating Ranieri Bueno and Carlisson dos Santos in Brazil. Nate Landwehr, 28, is Tennessee’s number one ranked fighter at the featherweight division. “The Train” has a professional record of 8 wins and only 2 losses. Despite the fact that his numbers are not as big as his opponent’s, Nate is a veteran of the sport, with a very consistent career in events like Gladiators of the Cage and XFC.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil is set to take plan on March 18th, at the Max Rosenmann Arena, in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area. The main event of the evening will witness the much anticipated clash between the rivals Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves. At the co-main event, Brazil’s Thiago “Monstro” Vieira looks for redemption after his first professional loss and faces Guyana’s Carlston Harris. Brave Combat Federation has also announced their next event in Asia, choosing Abu Dhabi as the venue on March 31st, 2017.