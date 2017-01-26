Former bantamweight champ Holly Holm vs. dangerous striker Germaine de Randamie (UFC 208 Countdown)

Former bantamweight champ Holly Holm and dangerous striker Germaine de Randamie (Behind The Scenes)

UFC 208 sees the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between former bantamweight champ Holly Holm and dangerous striker Germaine de Randamie. Plus, one of the greatest fighters of all time makes his return to the octagon against a dangerous contender when #7 ranked Anderson Silva takes on #8 ranked Derek Brunson in the co-main event! Don’t miss UFC 208 Saturday, February 11 on Pay-Per-View!