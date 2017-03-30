FMARJ BEGINS OLYMPIC DREAM IN RIO WITH GREAT DUELS

The city of Araruama received last Saturday (25) the first Muaythai State Championship of the Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) and the public who attended the new Training Center formations Athletes in the municipality of the Region Lakes, you can watch the great duels.

The tournament counted about 70 registered athletes that went up in the ring during the day to compete in the state title. The competition featured fighters from different cities of Rio de Janeiro, and a team of.

The competition served as trials for the championships, Brazilian, organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai (CBMTT) in October and the world of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA), to be held in May in the city of Minsk, Belarus .

The president of the Amateur Muaythai Federation, Alceu Alvarenga competition was top notch.

“The event was reset the state of Rio de Janeiro in IFMA and the Brazilian Confederation of Muaythai Traditional, we tried to add some states that are coming to add to us in Muaythai. The Rio de Janeiro went ahead with little number vacancies and institutional support, we can make a quality championship for athletes. the fights were high-level technical and some beginners demonstrated a good level. we had new schools in the Federation and old schools such as São Paulo, Araruama, showing that the Muaythai technique is much more important than the aggression, “said Alceu Avarenga, who also spoke about the Olympic seal the Federation received in December last year.

“We won the Olympic seal in December last year and we are working in a way that we can complete this Olympic dream and do differently than has been done so far, using the rules of the IFMA, which is an international federation and the rules of Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai “he said.

About a FMARJ:

The Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) is linked to the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai, an affiliate of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) that is connected and support the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

The entity is formed by the faculty composed of the President Alceu Alvarenga, Vice President, Álvaro Gama, Secretary General, Jorge André Leal, Director of Marketing, Marcello “Magilla” Vieira, Director of Public Relations, Helen Bastos and Legal Officer, Dr. Washington Ferreira.

The Federation also in the future will have a specialized training center that will be renovated to accommodate the facilities team Super Athletes and also the Training Center of the State Selection (FMARJ) and Brazilian National MuayThai (CBMTT).

They are 2,000m² of indoor area, extensive training area, ring with official measure and wide area hits bag. The future CT is located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.

The Amateur Muaythai Federation headquarters of the State of Rio de Janeiro is located on Highway Caetano Monteiro, No.2295, Pendotiba, Niteroi.

