FMARJ BEGINS OLYMPIC DREAM IN RIO WITH GREAT DUELS
The city of Araruama received last Saturday (25) the first Muaythai State Championship of the Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) and the public who attended the new Training Center formations Athletes in the municipality of the Region Lakes, you can watch the great duels.
The tournament counted about 70 registered athletes that went up in the ring during the day to compete in the state title. The competition featured fighters from different cities of Rio de Janeiro, and a team of.
The competition served as trials for the championships, Brazilian, organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai (CBMTT) in October and the world of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA), to be held in May in the city of Minsk, Belarus .
The president of the Amateur Muaythai Federation, Alceu Alvarenga competition was top notch.
“The event was reset the state of Rio de Janeiro in IFMA and the Brazilian Confederation of Muaythai Traditional, we tried to add some states that are coming to add to us in Muaythai. The Rio de Janeiro went ahead with little number vacancies and institutional support, we can make a quality championship for athletes. the fights were high-level technical and some beginners demonstrated a good level. we had new schools in the Federation and old schools such as São Paulo, Araruama, showing that the Muaythai technique is much more important than the aggression, “said Alceu Avarenga, who also spoke about the Olympic seal the Federation received in December last year.
“We won the Olympic seal in December last year and we are working in a way that we can complete this Olympic dream and do differently than has been done so far, using the rules of the IFMA, which is an international federation and the rules of Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai “he said.
About a FMARJ:
The Federation of Muaythai Amateur of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) is linked to the Brazilian Confederation of Traditional Muaythai, an affiliate of the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) that is connected and support the IOC (International Olympic Committee).
The entity is formed by the faculty composed of the President Alceu Alvarenga, Vice President, Álvaro Gama, Secretary General, Jorge André Leal, Director of Marketing, Marcello “Magilla” Vieira, Director of Public Relations, Helen Bastos and Legal Officer, Dr. Washington Ferreira.
The Federation also in the future will have a specialized training center that will be renovated to accommodate the facilities team Super Athletes and also the Training Center of the State Selection (FMARJ) and Brazilian National MuayThai (CBMTT).
They are 2,000m² of indoor area, extensive training area, ring with official measure and wide area hits bag. The future CT is located at Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Good leg. Araruama / RJ.
The Amateur Muaythai Federation headquarters of the State of Rio de Janeiro is located on Highway Caetano Monteiro, No.2295, Pendotiba, Niteroi.
FMARJ INICIA SONHO OLÍMPICO NO RIO COM GRANDES DUELOS E ÓTIMA ESTRUTURA
A cidade de Araruama recebeu no último sábado (25) o primeiro Campeonato Estadual de Muaythai da Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) e o público que compareceu ao novo Centro de Treinamento para Formações de Atletas, no município da Região dos Lagos, pode assistir a grande duelos.
O torneio contou cerca de 70 atletas inscritos que subiram no ringue durante o dia para a disputa do título estadual. A competição contou com lutadores de diversas cidades do Rio de Janeiro, além de uma equipe de São Paulo.
A competição serviu de seletiva para os campeonatos, Brasileiro, organizado pela Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional (CBMTT), em outubro e para o mundial da International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA), que será realizado em maio na cidade de Minsk, na Bielorrússia.
Para o presidente da Federação de Muaythai Amador, Alceu Alvarenga a competição foi de alto nível.
“O evento foi de reinício do estado do Rio de Janeiro na IFMA e na Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional, a gente tentou agregar alguns estados que estão vindo somar com a gente no Muaythai. O Rio de Janeiro saiu na frente, com pouco número de vagas e apoio institucional, nós conseguimos fazer um campeonato de qualidade para os atletas. As lutas foram de alto nível técnico e alguns iniciantes demonstraram um bom nível. Tivemos novas escolas na Federação e escolas antigas como a de São Paulo, de Araruama, mostrando que a técnica do Muaythai é muito mais importante do que a agressividade”, disse Alceu Avarenga, que também falou sobre a chancela olímpica que a Federação recebeu em dezembro do ano passado.
“Ganhamos a chancela olímpica em dezembro do ano passado e estamos trabalhando de uma forma que possamos completar esse sonho olímpico e fazer de forma diferente do que vem sendo feito até agora, usando as normas da IFMA, que é uma federação internacional e as normas da Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional”, disse.
Sobre a FMARJ:
A Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (FMARJ) está ligada a Confederação Brasileira de Muaythai Tradicional, entidade filiada a Federação Internacional de Muaythai Amador (IFMA) que tem ligação e apoio do COI (Comitê Olímpico Internacional).
A entidade é formada pelo corpo docente integrado pelo Presidente Alceu Alvarenga, Vice Presidente, Álvaro Gama, Secretário Geral, Jorge André Leal, Diretor de Marketing, Marcello “Maguila” Vieira, Diretora de Relações Públicas, Helen Bastos e do Diretor Jurídico, Dr. Washington Ferreira.
A Federação também possuirá futuramente um centro de treinamento especializado que será reformado para comportar as instalações da Equipe Super Atletas e também o Centro de Treinamento da Seleção Estadual (FMARJ) e Seleção Brasileira de MuayThai (CBMTT).
São 2.000m² de área interna, extensa área de treino, ringue com medida oficial e ampla área de bate saco. O futuro CT fica localizado na Av. Gladstone de Oliveira, 1395, Boa Perna. Araruama/RJ.
A Sede da Federação de Muaythai Amador do Estado do Rio de Janeiro fica localizada na Estrada Caetano Monteiro, no.2295, Pendotiba, Niterói.
