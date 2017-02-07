FIVE ALLIANCE MMA FIGHTS TO WATCH IN FEBRUARY

Top-Notch Events Highlighting Leading Athletes Taking Place Around The Country

NEW YORK, NY – February 7, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization that promotes live professional MMA events in numerous major markets across the country, is promoting 5 upcoming fights across the country for the remainder of February, including HFC 32, IT Fight Series 71, Fight Time 35, COGA Supreme Showdown 2 and CFFC 63.

“February is already starting off to be a powerhouse month. At V3Fights 57 on February 4th, we saw Grady Hurley defeat Ben Brewer in the 185 lb. title fight via RNC in round #2,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “The remaining events this month continue to not only showcase the very best athletes, but they are also the beginning of us delivering on our promise to produce 125 events by the end of the year.”

Dominick Reyes vs. Marcus Govan at HFC 32, February 11 in Indiana

The Co-Main Event at HFC 32 will feature Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes versus Marcus “Gorilla” Govan for the Hoosier Fight Club light heavyweight title. Both men have undefeated records in their amateur and professional careers, but only one man can go home unbeaten on February 11th at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa located in Michigan City, IN.

Kenny Locsei vs. Damonte Robinson at Iron Tiger Fight Series 71, February 11 in Ohio

Two hot prospects, Midwest featherweights will headline the Main Event at IT Fight Series 71. Kenny Locsei will fight late replacement Damonte Robinson on February 11th in Bellefontaine, Ohio. A win for Locsei would make him the unquestioned best featherweight in the Midwest regional rankings. However, Robinson plans on making that title his own.

Vagner Rocha vs. Yoislandy Izquierdo at Fight Time 35, February 17 in Florida

The first Fight Time Promotions event under the Alliance MMA banner features two UFC veterans fighting for a shot at the lightweight title. AtFight Time 35 at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Brazil’s Vagner Rocha will take on Cuba’s Yoislandy Izquierdo in a battle of the two premier lightweights in the Florida region.

Thomas Hoeper vs. Jordan Currie at Combat Games MMA Supreme Showdown 2, February 17 in Washington

Top level talent from across the west coast will battle it out in the COGA cage on February 17th at the Tulalip Resort Casino for Supreme Showdown 2. Fans will have the opportunity to meet special guest the “Dragon” Lyoto Machida.

Jared Gordon vs. Bill Algeo at CFFC 63, February 18 in New Jersey

CFFC featherweight champion Jared “Flash” Gordon is set to face Bill “Señor Perfecto” Algeo at CFFC 63 on February 18th at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. Gordon will be making his first title defense. Algeo feels he is the rightful owner of the CFFC 145lb, a missed opportunity at CFFC 57. Now, Algeo has a second chance at glory in his fight versus Gordon.

To date, Alliance MMA has seven MMA promotion companies: New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Indiana-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Tennessee-based V3 Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), and most recently Florida-based Fight Time Promotions.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ: AMMA is a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization that provides live professional MMA events in numerous major markets across the county. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering which culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

