First event of the year goes down this Saturday!

Scotland’s Danny Henry made headlines when he handed Boyd Allen his first ever loss in EFC. Now fate turns in his favour as he steps in, replacing an injured Allen to face the undefeted champion Igeu ‘Smiley’ Kabesa in an epic title fight rematch! Watch the countdown to Kabesa vs Henry: https://youtu.be/C7mk29F56Ao Ahead of the highly anticipated main event, two massive heavyweight bouts will ensue as the Zimbabwean ‘Bomber’ Elvis Moyo clashes with South Africa’s Mike Vermeulen and the undefeated heavyweight prospect, Wessel Mostert collides with England’s KO artist Tony Mustard. Watch the countdown to Moyo vs Vermeulen: https://youtu.be/76MaVjr4k40 Also, flying in from the UK by way of Spain; a dangerous man is looking to make his stamp in the organisation as he goes head-to-head with South African MMA legend Martin van Staden and the brash South African Gordon Roodman takes-on the silent assassin, Bulgarian Georgie Georgiev in the opening bout of the main card. But first witness a number of other exciting bouts; Pierre Botha vs Sizwe Mnikathi, Conrad Seabi vs Mutuale Basambombo, Anicet Kanyeba vs Gorilla Okosso, Yusuf Hassan vs Devon Cronje, Pope Djembo vs Tayla Kennedy and Bokang Masunyane vs Luthando Biko. Tickets for the first event of 2017 are on sale from Computicket. Get your now: http://bit.ly/2juU3IY EFC 57 WEIGH-IN: Free and open to fans – Witness the stare-downs live – Merchandise and ticket giveaways

Date: Friday 3 March 2017

Time: 14:00 – 15:00

Venue: Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City, Johannesburg EFC 57 FIGHT NIGHT:

Date: Friday 4 March 2017

Time: Prelim bouts start 17:45, main card bouts start at 21:00

Venue: Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Johannesburg EFC 57 POST EVENT PRESS CONFERENCE:

Date: Friday 4 March 2017

Time: 30 minutes after the last fight

Venue: Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City, Johannesburg Don’t miss a second of the action! Get to the events or watch them live via our broadcasters. Full broadcaster information at www.efcworldwide.com EFC 57: Kabesa vs Henry 2, presented by BetXchange.com on Saturday 4 March 2017 at Carnival City, Johannesburg. Tickets are on sale at www.computicket.com, and the 5 main card bouts will be broadcast live on kwesesports.com (Sub-Saharan Africa), Kwesé Free Sports (Kenya & Rwanda) and live in South Africa on SABC 3 starting at 21:00 (CAT). Full broadcast details available on www.efcworldwide.com.