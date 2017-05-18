Final Fight Championship heading back to Austria this fall!

On October 21 Final Fight Championship returns to Austria for the fifth time for FFC 30 in Linz.

FFC held its last event in Linz in September last year with three title bouts. Serbia’s best MMA fighter Darko Stoši? defeated legendary veteran Dion Staring via decision in the heavyweight main event. Former UFC fighter Filip ‘Nitro’ Peji? KO’ed Ahmed Vila in the main event of the kickboxing part of the show, while Holland’s Eyevan Danenberg defeated Shkodran Veseli.

Top matches and excellent atmosphere at TipsArena made FFC come back to Linz for the third time and it seems that it might as well become a tradition.

Despite the fact that the fight card has not been revealed yet, FFC already promised to top two previous events in Linz and more Austrian fighters. Stay tuned for more information on fight card and other details!