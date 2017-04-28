Final Fight Championship (FFC) and Fight Channel World start cooperation with Superior FC!

This year is to mark the dawn of a new interesting cooperation since Croatia’s Final Fight Championship and Fight Channel World are to enter into a deal with Germany’s Superior FC. FFC already established itself as one of the world’s leading fighting sports promotions with unique format of events combining both MMA and kickboxing. This promotion started with events in Europe culminating with US expansion last year and two events in Florida and Massachusetts, respectively. With numerous plans for this year too, FFC also started collaboration with another fighting sports promotion – Superior FC.

Superior FC is a German fighting sports promotion debuting in 2009 and holding approximately 4 to 5 events a year. Being the first MMA promotion in Germany, Superior FC’s goal is to establish MMA as one of the major sports in Europe and combine both German and international fighters on its events. However, with this FFC and FCW collaboration, Superior FC plans to bring its events to a higher level.

When asked about this new partnership, Aleksej Anoschin, Superior FC CEO explained: „We want to push Superior FC to a higher international level so we decided to collaborate with FFC i FCW to support our shows not only in Europe but also in the rest of the world. We work and cooperate with best fighters, academies and schools all over Europe to get the best and the most interesting fight cards. Just take a look at our current champions. There are fighters like Stephan Pütz, Mattia Schiavolin and Max Coga.“

Anoschin also revealed some of their 2017 goals: „In 2017 we plan four events with title bouts but we want to do even more to create a breathtaking atmosphere. So our main goal is to get the MMA sport more popular and presentable for the mainstream audience.“