Final Fight Championship® announced new Vice President Jorge A. Elias

Zagreb, Croatia – Final Fight Championship®, Europe’s leading fighting sports promotion, today announced that Jorge A. Elias has been named FFC Vice President and will be joining the FFC® team in order to additionally enhance the development of this fast growing organization.

Elias has more than 30 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution in the MMA world and TV business.

He started in the world of fighting sports in 2006 working directly with Dream Stage and Pride FC and then moved to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) under the directives of Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta as Director of Spanish Productions. Since 2011 Elias works as the President of Hispanic Market for King of the Cage, working directly for founder and owner Terry Trebilcock. Elias has produced more than 400 MMA TV hours for the Hispanic market and holds production relationship with major TV networks in North, Central and South America including Channel 5 Italy, Channel 5 France and Euskal Televista Spain.

“Jorge Elias is the right person for the FFC®,” said FFC President Orsat Zovko. “We believe his strong leadership experience, extensive background and business development skills will help the FFC® to strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our worldwide presence.”

“I am very excited to be joining the FFC®,” said Jorge A. Elias. “I believe Orsat Zovko has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the sport’s revolution that MMA has created. Last couple of months Orsat and I discussed a lot. We share same vision and same way of thinking and the result of our strategy will soon be seen globally.”

***

About Final Fight Championship®

Following the example TV industry institutions such as HBO and It’s Showtime, in 2012 Fight Channel launched its own fighting sports production named FFC® – Final Fight Championship®.

FFC® events has a unique concept – combination of MMA and kickboxing matches in one evening. Unmatched when it comes to production, FFC® ring hosted some big stars such as Mirko Cro Cop Filipovi?, Ray Sefo, Ricco Rodriguez, Paul Daley, Alessio Sakara, Robin van Roosmalen, Pavel Zhuravlev and many more.

In a very short period of time, FFC® became one of the best European fighting sports promotions. FFC® events took place across Europe and USA. FFC® is broadcasted LIVE in more than 50 countries around the world, on four continents, as well as on numerous national TV stations such as CBS Sports Network in the USA and well-known Canal+ in France.