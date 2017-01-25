Fightstar Championship announces massive main event for Fightstar 22

Benoni Johannesburg – Fightstar Championship match maker Grant Oliff has just announced a massive main event for Fightstar 22. MARCEL ” MADNESS” ELS vs STEVEN “GUTS ” GONCALVES. This fight promises action from the word go.

This will be the first time a Fightstar Event will be shown live on the WSOF channel, since the strategic affiliation with WSOF (World Series of Fighting ) in 2016.

In the main event, featherweight Marcel “Madness” Els will face rival and undefeated Featherweight Steven “Guts” Goncalves for the opportunity to claim the No1 spot in the promotion. Fightstar 22 – Els vs Goncalves takes place Saturday March 11th at the John Barrable Hall Benoni JHB.

“Man I’m so freaking excited! It’s always a blessing to fight on the Fightstars main card, and having this fight streamed live is something to look forward to. I’m sure my international family will be excited to watch the fights live. To my opponent all I can say is train hard and have fun! Really looking forward to this fight, I think we will both be able to test our skills. May you be blessed in your fight camp.” Marcel “Madness” Els.

Tickets for Fightstar 22 – Els vs. Goncalves are available for purchase NOW on www.computicket.com

The full fight card for Fightstar 22 – Els vs Goncalves will be announced soon.

Els vs Goncalves takes place Saturday March 11th at the John Barrable Hall Benoni JHB. Action Starts at 7pm.

Fightstar is a professional and Amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry. Fightstar is focused on the development of the sport and is heavily involved at grass roots. Fightstar has launched the careers of over 100 athletes and now offers a complete route to international glory. As a leader in the industry Fightstar will continue to strive to take the athletes to the top.