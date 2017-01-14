Fights Worthy of a 15 Year Anniversary Show

Lightweight Title (and other fights) Worthy of Historic Event Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 28th the FCFF will host the 90th installment of the “Rumble @ The Roseland” series, presented by the Full Contact Fighting Federation (FCFF). This event marks 15 years in business for the FCFF as Oregon’s oldest mma organization. There are three fighters from the FCFF’s “Best of 2016” list on the January 28th fight card, which will become part of the FCFF’s Fighter Hall of Fame: FCFF Rookie of the Year: Exie Benitez

Fastest KO of 2016: Fernando Alvarado (def. Kyle Weese – KO at :10 seconds of Rd. 1)

Best KO of 2016: Zach Moore (def. Matt Charaba – KO @ 1:02 of Rd. 3) Also, the FCFF has added the 155-pound Lightweight Championship fight. This edge-of-your-seat match up brings Hawaii’s Abasi Young back to the Slammer. Young is the FCFF’s Welterweight Superfight Champ from Rumble @ The Roseland 87 and he will attempt to upgrade his belt to Champion status against Thomas Patrick of Graci Barra – this region’s top gym. This is Patrick’s second shot at the FCFF’s Championship belt and he’s putting everything on the line. At Rumble 83 Patrick had a Title shot and came up short. At Rumble 86 he earned a round 2 submission victory. At Rumble 87 he earned the Lightweight Superfight belt. At Rumble 88 he granted the rematch and was knocked out. At Rumble 90 he has his second chance at redemption AND greatness. Abasi Young lands a face shifting punch against Adan Saurez at Rumble 87 for the Superfight Belt. Tickets are going fast – don’t wait – our last event SOLD OUT and so did Submission Underground II. Cascade Tickets online, skip the fee and buy in person at Bridge City Fight Shop. More on facebook!