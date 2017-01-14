Fights Worthy of a 15 Year Anniversary Show

unnamed (31)

Lightweight Title (and other fights) Worthy of Historic Event  

Portland, OR – On Saturday, January 28th the FCFF will host the 90th installment of the “Rumble @ The Roseland” series, presented by the Full Contact Fighting Federation (FCFF). This event marks 15 years in business for the FCFF as Oregon’s oldest mma organization.

 

There are three fighters from the FCFF’s “Best of 2016” list on the January 28th fight card, which will become part of the FCFF’s Fighter Hall of Fame:

  • FCFF Rookie of the Year: Exie Benitez
  • Fastest KO of 2016: Fernando Alvarado (def. Kyle Weese – KO at :10 seconds of Rd. 1)
  • Best KO of 2016: Zach Moore (def. Matt Charaba – KO @ 1:02 of Rd. 3)

Also, the FCFF has added the 155-pound Lightweight Championship fight. This edge-of-your-seat match up brings Hawaii’s Abasi Young back to the Slammer. Young is the FCFF’s Welterweight Superfight Champ from Rumble @ The Roseland 87 and he will attempt to upgrade his belt to Champion status against Thomas Patrick of Graci Barra – this region’s top gym. This is Patrick’s second shot at the FCFF’s Championship belt and he’s putting everything on the line. At Rumble 83 Patrick had a Title shot and came up short. At Rumble 86 he earned a round 2 submission victory. At Rumble 87 he earned the Lightweight Superfight belt. At Rumble 88 he granted the rematch and was knocked out. At Rumble 90 he has his second chance at redemption AND greatness. 

 

Abasi Young lands a face shifting punch against Adan Saurez at Rumble 87 for the Superfight Belt. 

 

Tickets are going fast – don't wait – our last event SOLD OUT and so did Submission Underground II.

 

 

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.
