FIGHT WEEK CHAMPIONSHIP HOLDS FIRST EDITION IN CABO FRIO (RJ) WITH FORMER UFC IN THE MAIN FIGHT

Fight Week Championship held first edition in Singapore with former UFC fighter in the main event

The city of Cabo Frio (RJ) is known for its beautiful beaches and natural beauty, but on May 20 (Saturday) is the MMA that will invade the city of the Lakes Region with the first edition of Fight Week Championship. With a high level of card, the event promises to shake up the Gymnasium Cabofriense Athletic Association, as of 20 hours. In the main fight of the night, former UFC Leonardo Leleco faces the experienced Edvaldo Gameth duel valid by dividing the light heavyweight (93kg).

Leonardo Leleco is considered one of the greats of Brazilian MMA and after excel in national territory was hired by the UFC, but had a good passage, where he made two fights being overcome by Anthony Smith and Antonio Shoe Face. At 35, the Bahia sum 11 wins, four losses and a fight without result on his record. Leleco will face the experienced Edvaldo Gameth which has more than 50 career fights and tickets for major events like Brazil’s Jungle Fight, WOCS, Thunder Fight, among others. At 40, the São Paulo sum 32 wins and 21 losses on his record.

In the co-main event, the experienced Claudiere Freitas faces Oton Jasse valid in duel for lightweight division (70kg). Claudiere coming off a win over Maurício Maciel on the Premium 5 Fight Championship, which took place in September last year. At 36, the athlete sum 15 wins and 15 losses on his record. Oton already goes into action to try to keep the positive sequence of six consecutive wins. The Rio has 15 wins and three setbacks in his career.

The first edition of Fight Week Championship will also feature a card full of fighters in the Lakes Region with highlights for local athletes Emanuel Lopes, who faces Samuel Marcos valid duel for lightweight, Fábio Índio, who will face Arthur “Thai” and Ivan Paiva, who will measure forces with Leandro Munrá.

Tickets for Fight Week Championship are on sale at values of $ 30.00 (bleachers) and R $ 50.00 (chair). For those who want to attend the event, the address of Cabofriense Athletic Association is Rua 13 de Novembro, 386 – Centro, Cabo Frio.

Check out the card of the FWC (Fight Week Championship)

To 93kg – Leonardo Leleco (TFT) vs Pippa Gameth (Killer Bees)

Up to 70kg – Oton Jasse (TFT) vs Claudiere Freitas (Claudiere Freitas / Retz Muay Thai / BJJ Durlin)

Until 120kg- Tiagão Cardoso (IFTeam) vs Fernando Negão (RizzoRVT / UBFTeam)

Up to 66kg – Ivan Paiva (Nova União / CTLA) vs Leandro Munrá (Troop Thai / Team Nogueira)

Up to 77kg – Fábio Índio (VLF Indian Thai) vs Arthur “Thai” Ferreira (Pegaso Team / Chacuriki)

Up to 70kg – Emanuel Lopes (CTLA / Nova União) vs Samuel Marcos (Jiu-jitsu Collision)

Until 70kg – Revelis Barcelos (CTLA) vs Robert Wilson (Johil de Oliveira Team / Kombate Institute)

By Hugo 120kg- “Silverback” Cunha (TFT) vs John Victor Cruz Mota (Buchecha Thai)

Up to 77kg – Gabriel Parangolé (CTLA) vs Carlison da Silva Ramos (Johil de Oliveira Team / Institute Kombate)

