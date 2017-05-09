FIGHT WEEK CHAMPIONSHIP HOLDS FIRST EDITION IN CABO FRIO (RJ) WITH FORMER UFC IN THE MAIN FIGHT
The city of Cabo Frio (RJ) is known for its beautiful beaches and natural beauty, but on May 20 (Saturday) is the MMA that will invade the city of the Lakes Region with the first edition of Fight Week Championship. With a high level of card, the event promises to shake up the Gymnasium Cabofriense Athletic Association, as of 20 hours. In the main fight of the night, former UFC Leonardo Leleco faces the experienced Edvaldo Gameth duel valid by dividing the light heavyweight (93kg).
Leonardo Leleco is considered one of the greats of Brazilian MMA and after excel in national territory was hired by the UFC, but had a good passage, where he made two fights being overcome by Anthony Smith and Antonio Shoe Face. At 35, the Bahia sum 11 wins, four losses and a fight without result on his record. Leleco will face the experienced Edvaldo Gameth which has more than 50 career fights and tickets for major events like Brazil’s Jungle Fight, WOCS, Thunder Fight, among others. At 40, the São Paulo sum 32 wins and 21 losses on his record.
In the co-main event, the experienced Claudiere Freitas faces Oton Jasse valid in duel for lightweight division (70kg). Claudiere coming off a win over Maurício Maciel on the Premium 5 Fight Championship, which took place in September last year. At 36, the athlete sum 15 wins and 15 losses on his record. Oton already goes into action to try to keep the positive sequence of six consecutive wins. The Rio has 15 wins and three setbacks in his career.
The first edition of Fight Week Championship will also feature a card full of fighters in the Lakes Region with highlights for local athletes Emanuel Lopes, who faces Samuel Marcos valid duel for lightweight, Fábio Índio, who will face Arthur “Thai” and Ivan Paiva, who will measure forces with Leandro Munrá.
Tickets for Fight Week Championship are on sale at values of $ 30.00 (bleachers) and R $ 50.00 (chair). For those who want to attend the event, the address of Cabofriense Athletic Association is Rua 13 de Novembro, 386 – Centro, Cabo Frio.
Check out the card of the FWC (Fight Week Championship)
To 93kg – Leonardo Leleco (TFT) vs Pippa Gameth (Killer Bees)
Up to 70kg – Oton Jasse (TFT) vs Claudiere Freitas (Claudiere Freitas / Retz Muay Thai / BJJ Durlin)
Until 120kg- Tiagão Cardoso (IFTeam) vs Fernando Negão (RizzoRVT / UBFTeam)
Up to 66kg – Ivan Paiva (Nova União / CTLA) vs Leandro Munrá (Troop Thai / Team Nogueira)
Up to 77kg – Fábio Índio (VLF Indian Thai) vs Arthur “Thai” Ferreira (Pegaso Team / Chacuriki)
Up to 70kg – Emanuel Lopes (CTLA / Nova União) vs Samuel Marcos (Jiu-jitsu Collision)
Until 70kg – Revelis Barcelos (CTLA) vs Robert Wilson (Johil de Oliveira Team / Kombate Institute)
By Hugo 120kg- “Silverback” Cunha (TFT) vs John Victor Cruz Mota (Buchecha Thai)
Up to 77kg – Gabriel Parangolé (CTLA) vs Carlison da Silva Ramos (Johil de Oliveira Team / Institute Kombate)
Fight Week Championship realiza primeira edição em Cabo Frio com ex-UFC na luta principal
A cidade de Cabo Frio (RJ) é conhecida pelas suas belas praias e belezas naturais, mas no dia 20 de maio (sábado) é o MMA que vai invadir o município da Região dos Lagos com a primeira edição do Fight Week Championship. Com um card de alto nível, o evento promete sacudir o Ginásio da Associação Atlética Cabofriense, a partir das 20 horas. Na luta principal da noite, o ex-UFC Leonardo Leleco enfrenta o experiente Edvaldo Gameth em duelo válido pela divisão dos meio-pesados (até 93kg).
Leonardo Leleco é considerado um dos grandes nomes do MMA brasileiro e após se destacar em território nacional foi contratado pelo UFC, mas não teve uma boa passagem, onde fez duas lutas sendo superado por Anthony Smith e Antônio Cara de Sapato. Aos 35 anos, o baiano soma 11 vitórias, quatro derrotas e uma luta sem resultado em seu cartel. Leleco terá pela frente o experiente Edvaldo Gameth que tem mais de 50 lutas na carreira e passagens por grandes eventos do Brasil como Jungle Fight, WOCS, Thunder Fight, entre outros. Aos 40 anos, o paulista soma 32 vitórias e 21 derrotas em seu cartel.
No co-evento principal, o experiente Claudiere Freitas enfrenta Oton Jasse em duelo válido pela divisão dos leves (até 70kg). Claudiere vem de vitória sobre sobre Maurício Maciel pelo Premium Fight Championship 5, que aconteceu em setembro do ano passado. Aos 36 anos, o atleta soma 15 vitórias e 15 derrotas em seu cartel. Já Oton entra em ação para tentar manter a sequência positiva de seis vitórias consecutivas. O carioca tem 15 triunfos e três reveses na carreira.
A primeira edição do Fight Week Championship também contará com um card repleto de lutadores da Região dos Lagos com destaques para os atletas locais Emanuel Lopes, que enfrenta Samuel Marcos em duelo válido pelos leves, Fábio Índio,que terá pela frente Arthur “Thai”, e Ivan Paiva, que medirá forças com Leandro Munrá.
Os ingressos para o Fight Week Championship estão à venda no valores de R$ 30,00 (arquibancada) e R$ 50,00 (cadeira). Para quem quiser comparecer ao evento, o endereço da Associação Atlética Cabofriense é Rua 13 de Novembro, 386 – Centro, Cabo Frio.
Confira o card do FWC (Fight Week Championship)
Até 93kg – Leonardo Leleco (TFT) vs Edvaldo Gameth (Killer Bees)
Até 70kg – Oton Jasse (TFT) vs Claudiere Freitas (Claudiere Freitas/Retz Muay Thai/Durlin BJJ)
Até 120kg– Tiagão Cardoso (IFTeam ) vs Fernando Negão (RizzoRVT/UBFTeam)
Até 66kg – Ivan Paiva (Nova União/CTLA) vs Leandro Munrá (Tropa Thai/Team Nogueira)
Até 77kg – Fábio Índio (VLF Índio Thai) vs Arthur “Thai” Ferreira (Pegaso Team/Chacuriki)
Até 70kg – Emanuel Lopes (CTLA/Nova União) vs Samuel Marcos (Colisão Jiu-jitsu)
Até 70kg – Revelis Barcelos (CTLA) vs Robert Wilson (Johil de Oliveira Team/Instituto Kombate)
Até 120kg– Hugo “Silverback” Cunha (TFT) vs João Victor Mota Cruz (Buchecha Thai)
Até 77kg – Gabriel Parangolé (CTLA) vs Carlison da Silva Ramos (Johil de Oliveira Team/Instituto Kombate)
