Fight Time Promotions signs of Florida’s #1 ranked Heavyweight.

Fight Time Promotions, an Alliance MMA company, is pleased to announce the signing of Florida’s #1 ranked Heavyweight MMA contender – Kenneth “Deuce” Garner. Deuce is 15-10 and fought in the Fight Time Promotions’ cage during Fight Time 24 in 2015.

Now, the former M-1 Champion will fight on a consistent basis in Florida after signing a multi-fight deal. Fight Time Promotions is the home of the top heavyweights in the State of Florida, which includes: Cuban Olympic Bronze Medal Wrestler – Michel Batista, hard-hitting Marino Eatman and former US Marine – Drew Stewart.

Batista and Stewart will face each other next month during Fight Time 35 – at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Feb. 17th. Garner and Eatman will fight different opponents on the following show on April 7th Fight Time 36 from the historic War Memorial Auditorium in Ft. Lauderdale.

It’s Fight Time with the Heavyweights!

