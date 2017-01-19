FIGHT TIME 35 Kicks Off 2017 With Rocha vs Izquierdo

FIGHT TIME 35 Kicks Off 2017 With Rocha vs Izquierdo

Fight Time promotions is starting 2017 off with a bang. Starting with this week’s announcement of the Alliance MMA deal (see here), and now the announcement of Fight Time 35 (a card that will set the tone for all cards for the rest of the year). The main card is Vagner Rocha in another title defense against Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo. Whether you are a fight fan or media, this is sure to be a great matchup in so many ways.

I feel the weight sits heavier on Vangers shoulders in many ways. One way being Vagner beating Rafael Alves (the last man to beat “Cuba”) via KO. Losing this fight could set him back at least two fights. For Vagner to stay atop the weight class and have Fight Time Promotions bring him fighters or get the chance to go back to the big show he will need be dominating from bell to bell. If we see “Cuba” come in and pull the upset, he not only jumps Vagner in the ranks but walks away Fight Time Promotion Lightweight Champion to boot. After Alves stopped “Cuba’s” winning streak he came back in scary fashion with a nasty KO of Gláucio Eliziário, and looks to get back on that streak again. I hope fight fans don’t forget he is 4-1 in the last five fights with four KO’s. I really think Vanger will need to respect that power and look to get the fight to the ground.

The Co Main is an interesting matchup. Fight Time Promotion has seen their very dominate champion, Nico Price, vacate the title to head to the big show. Jose Caceres and Cristiano Souza both now have the opportunity to take over as champ of the welterweight division for Prime Time Promotions. First off fight fans, yes, I know that it has been awhile since we have seen Cristiano “Soldier Boy” Souza in the cage. But, we all know he is a very game fighter out of ATT, which means he will be more than ready for this test. Souza is carrying a 7-1 record with his only loss being to Sam Oropreza at Bellator 112. Jose Caceres is no stranger to being in a title fight for Prime Time Promotions. Less than a year ago he stepped into the cage to try and take the title from Nico Price to no avail. This was the first time in a few years anyone had stopped Caceres. That must have set something off in his head as he came back a few months later and finished Rafael Souza with a slick submission, and is game to keep that winning track going well collecting a title belt.

Some other fighters I feel the fans should keep an eye on.

Michel Batista

Edgard Plazaola

Socrates Pierre

Javier Baez

Phillip Keller

FIGHT TIME 35 OFFICIAL FIGHT CARD

Main Event

Fight Time Promotions Lightweight Title – Vagner Rocha vs. Yoislandy Izquierdo

Co-Main Event

Fight Time Promotions’ Welterweight Title – Jose Caceres vs. Cristiano Souza

Michel Batista vs. Drew Stewart

Matt McCook vs. Edgard Plazaola

Leo Valdivia vs. Alan Arzeno

Miguel Baeza vs. Augustus D’Angelo

Socrates Pierre vs. Junaure Saintil

Javier Baez vs. Kester Mark

Geraldo Rosa vs. Asim Zaidi

Plinio Ferreira vs. Ginseng Du Jour

Khaylash Tillack vs. Phillip Keller

**Card subject to change**

**No Refunds**

Tickets start at $49

PPV $19.99

Make sure to follow Fight Time Promotions